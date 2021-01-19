Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Executive Council Mourns The Passing Of Ted Kirsch, Longtime Union Champion For Workers Rights

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Executive Council, President Rick Bloomingdale, Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, and our Vice Presidents released the following statement on the passing of Ted Kirsch, former President of AFT-PA and Vice President of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO:

" Pennsylvania's Labor Movement mourns the loss of our union brother and Labor Leader Ted Kirsch. Ted joined our executive council in 1988 and served as vice president for 31 years, retiring in 2019. In his 17 years as President of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and 12 years as President of the American Federation of Teachers - Pennsylvania, he led educators across the Commonwealth in the fight for their students and their workplaces. Throughout his life, Ted held a deep solidarity with union brothers and sisters in the Histadrut, Israel's General Federation of Labor, and the Israeli people."

"Ted was committed to building a better future for Pennsylvania's working families, and he spent his life fighting to preserve public education for everyone. Ted Kirsch inspired a generation of union members and provided wise counsel to our Labor Movement. On behalf of our entire Executive Council and more than 700,000 union members, the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO extends our heartfelt condolences to his family and the many lives he touched. Ted's legacy of unionism and leadership will not be forgotten."

