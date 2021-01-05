Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Calls On The State Senate To Seat Senator Jim Brewster Immediately

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the State Senate GOP announced its refusal to seat Jim Brewster, the elected state senator from the 45 th district. The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following joint statement:

"Today, 66,261 voters of the 45 th District have been silenced by 26 GOP members in the Commonwealth's State Senate. Senator Brewster is the state-certified victor in the 2020 election. Whether the Republican party likes it or not, they must abide by the decision of the working women and men of the 45 th district and respect our democracy. Those who have been elected to represent Pennsylvanians must respect Pennsylvania voters. Today's decision subverts democracy and tarnishes the legitimacy of our General Assembly. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO calls on the State Senate to seat Senator Brewster immediately."

