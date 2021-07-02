Pennexx To Be Introduced To More Than 100 Million National TV Viewers Across Networks Such As Fox News, Bloomberg, American Agenda And Others Through Interviews With Jane King

Philadelphia, PA, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx (OTC: PNNX) will be in a number of interviews conducted by Jane King that will air on major national networks such as Fox Business Network (95 Million Households), Bloomberg...

Philadelphia, PA, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx (OTC: PNNX) will be in a number of interviews conducted by Jane King that will air on major national networks such as Fox Business Network (95 Million Households), Bloomberg (124 Million Households), Newsmax (30 Million Households) as well as others.

This will greatly enhance Pennexx and https://YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) visibility to shareholders and consumers alike and we believe this will increase the number of YSO consumers and merchants.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, said, "This is just the beginning of a national marketing plan with the end goal of having Your Social Offers become a household brand name."

Pennexx is to be mentioned on Newsmax today and the first interview is to be aired Sunday.

It is anticipated that across the networks there will be more than 30 airings of multiple interviews across a time span of six months.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

