Pennexx Foods Inc. Begins Name Change To Pennexx Technologies Inc.

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX) announces it is working toward renaming itself to Pennexx Technologies Inc.

It is felt Pennexx Technologies Inc. is more befitting a technology company able to serve a multitude of industries. Adding the word "Technology", while eliminating the word "Food" represents our distinction, our identity and our passion as a technology industry.

Pennexx Foods Inc. acquired https://YourSocialOffers.com (YSO), a rapidly growing social media marketing platform, and has successfully transformed itself into a technology company with ongoing revenue and unmatched technology.

https://www.noobpreneur.com/2015/07/29/5-reasons-why-your-business-name-is-important-to-its-success/ states the five most important reasons for choosing a business name for success are: 1. It sets the scene, 2. It informs your market, 3. It defines your business, 4. It helps direct your business, and 5. It motivates you as a company.

Pennexx's mission statement is; "To empower businesses with unique and affordable solutions, consumers with ubiquitous shopping options, and philanthropic opportunities for all."

The process of renaming the company will include completing the necessary steps to gain approval from regulators, industry watchdogs and the OTC Market. This includes approval from the State of Pennsylvania, FINRA, and the SEC. It is unknown the amount of time that it will take to complete the name change process.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, said, "The company has an exciting future ahead and while the name doesn't make the company, I feel it is symbolic that we are changing the name and doing so many great things in 2021."

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet , and Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito .

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift™, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

