Penn National Gaming Celebrates Grand Opening Of Hollywood Casino Morgantown

Today marks the grand opening of Hollywood Casino Morgantown, the fourth gaming and entertainment facility in Pennsylvania by Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN)("Penn National" or the "Company"). The $111 million state-of-the-art casino is the Company's 44 th property in North America.

State gaming officials, legislators and area dignitaries, including Philadelphia Eagles legend Vince Papale, are joining Penn National Gaming team members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning. Hollywood Casino Morgantown will then open to the public at 12:00PM and welcome thousands of guests to experience 750 of the newest slot machines, 30 table games, a retail Barstool Sportsbook, upscale casual dining and above all, premier guest service.

"We would like to officially welcome players and guests to Hollywood Casino Morgantown, our fourth property in the Commonwealth," said Todd George, Executive Vice President of Operations for Penn National. "We're thrilled to showcase this regional entertainment destination, offering premier gaming and dining in a modern atmosphere. In addition, we're grateful for the support of our host community, Caernarvon Township, and to all of our local and state legislators and regional business leaders who helped make this day possible. We're proud to be creating jobs and starting a new economic engine right here in Berks County.

"We're also excited to outfit this casino with our innovative '3Cs' technology, which provides for a cardless, cashless, contactless 'mywallet' experience. I would like to thank the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for their support as well as our technology partners Everi Holdings and Acres Manufacturing. This next-level technology, which is in place at all four of our Pennsylvania casinos, further supports our omnichannel business approach in which we provide the best experiences whether people are playing at our properties or across our numerous online offerings," added George.

The roughly 80,000 square foot gaming and entertainment facility employs approximately 375 people and generated over 275 construction jobs. Open 7 days a week and 24 hours a day on Friday and Saturday, the fun and excitement will continue 365 days a year.

Gaming Floor

Hollywood Casino Morgantown's gaming floor features 750 of the latest video reel slot and video poker machines, as well as 30 exciting table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, baccarat, and more. The Barstool Sportsbook includes a state-of-the-art jumbotron above the bar, bleacher seating, sports betting tellers and sports wagering and racing kiosks, along with interactive games, an outdoor firepit and a Barstool Sportsbook merchandise station.

All gaming at Hollywood Casino Morgantown is also outfitted with Penn National's cashless, cardless and contactless capabilities.

Dining and Entertainment

Hollywood Casino Morgantown includes three casual dining options - Barstool Sportsbook, Tony Luke's and Red Lotus Asian Kitchen - as well as Bar 76, a 100-seat bar and entertainment lounge on the gaming floor.

Barstool Sportsbook is a full service, classic casual restaurant that seats roughly 150 patrons in the dining room and bar. Guests can enjoy a wide array of food and beverage options, from mouth-watering steaks to classic pubfare, more than a dozen craft and domestic beers, hand-crafted cocktails inspired by classic sports movies and much more.

Tony Luke'swill showcase the award winning chef's taste of South Philly in Morgantown, where patrons will be able to enjoy grab-and-go offerings of his signature cheesesteaks, roast pork Italian sandwiches and many of his award winning delicacies, plus Starbucks® Coffee.

Red Lotus Asian Kitchen will serve patrons authentic made-to-order Asian cuisine, featuring popular noodle and southeast Asian specialties designed to excite the senses in a sleek, modern designed open-kitchen just off the gaming floor.

Player Rewards Programs

my choice ® Loyalty Program Earn access to exclusive events and experiences at more than 35 destinations across the country, priority check-in at hotels and restaurant seating. Membership is free Five tiers: Choice, Advantage, Preferred, Elite, Owners Club

® my choice App Check tier status and my cash balance

my wallet Cashless, Cardless, Connected gaming Card-in via Bluetooth on any slot machine to earn/redeem rewards Securely add and manage funds to my wallet account Securely fund any slot machine on property via Bluetooth and my wallet

Realtime Rewards Earn additional mycash after achieving 3,000 Tier Points

my heroes Active-duty military, veterans and first responders are eligible for exclusive my heroes benefits, including a tier upgrade to Advantage, up to 30% off hotel rates, dining & shopping discounts and more! Annual tier upgrade to Advantage (or 1,000 tier points) Exclusive hotel discount up to 30% Exclusive dining & shopping discounts Designate a my heroes companion my heroes welcome gift Exclusive my heroes promotions Monthly my choice casino "play for fun" offer



Getting There

Hollywood Casino Morgantown6021 Morgantown RoadMorgantown, PA 19543610-286-8300

About Hollywood Casino Morgantown

Hollywood Casino Morgantown features 750 of the latest slot machines, 30 table games and the state-of-the-art Barstool Sportsbook, located conveniently at the intersections of three major roadways: the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-76), I-176, and the Morgantown Expressway (Rt. 10). Patrons can also enjoy classic casual fare at Barstool Sportsbook, Tony Luke's and Red Lotus Asian Kitchen, plus earn incredible awards utilizing Penn National's industry leading my choiceloyalty program.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 44 properties across 20 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. In addition, in October 2021, Penn National acquired Score Media and Gaming, Inc. ("theScore"). Combined with the power of Barstool Sports, Penn National is now well positioned to be North America's leading digital, entertainment, sports content, gaming and technology company. Barstool's wide top of funnel audience reach is highly complementary to the news, scores and stats available on theScore's best in class media app, which will create a one-stop destination for the sports fan that does not exist today. The Company's omni-channel approach is further bolstered by the my choice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 24 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "goal," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," or "anticipates" or the negative or other variations of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Specifically, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected opening and amenities of the Morgantown Casino. Such statements are all subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could significantly affect the Company's future financial results and business. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (a) the magnitude and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic conditions, capital markets, unemployment, consumer spending and the Company's liquidity, financial condition, supply chain, operations and personnel; and (b) other factors as discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur.

