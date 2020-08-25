Peninsula Investments Group, Announces The Final Close Of Its 4th Latin American Fund

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Investments Group announced the final close of Peninsula LatAm IV, at US$150 million.

Peninsula LatAm IV is a Latin American opportunistic real estate fund that has generated attractive risk-adjusted returns across different economic cycles. "The Fund's strategy is to create value by providing equity and debt financing to development projects targeting the growing middle class and to distressed real estate opportunities in selected markets across the region," stated Mauricio Levitin, Managing Director & Founder.

"We have an extensive pipeline across all of our target markets and have already completed the first investments in ready-to-build residential projects in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay with leading development partners," noted Josef Preschel, Managing Directors and Founder.

Peninsula seeks to add value at both the developer and project level through hands-on execution and the implementation of sophisticated systems into the sales, management and construction processes. Peninsula optimizes the financial performance by actively monitoring these processes throughout the lifecycle of every project.

Peninsula Investments Group Inc. is a real estate private equity firm co-founded in 2006 by Josef Preschel and Mauricio Levitin with offices in Miami, Mexico City, Panama City, Bogota, Lima, São Paulo, Asunción, Buenos Aires, and Montevideo. Peninsula's investor base is composed of leading institutions, endowments, and family offices, in addition to the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), previously known as Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), as a strategic lending partner with an equity-debt type product.

