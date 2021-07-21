PenFed Credit Union Receives 2021 Marketing Association Of Credit Unions Award For Innovative Product Screens

TYSONS, Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced its marketing team was selected for a Bronze MAC Award by the Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) for their work on product screens shown throughout PenFed financial centers, service centers and the corporate office.

"We are extremely pleased the creativity and hard work of the PenFed marketing team is being recognized by MAC," said PenFed Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia. "The video screens selected for the award were part of our 'Better Together' integrated marketing campaign and emphasized the fact that PenFed's great rates and products are open to everyone - both military and civilian."

The winning designs promoted various PenFed products available to members, such as auto loans, student loans, personal loans, and personal checking accounts. To follow PenFed's latest marketing efforts, please visit www.penfed.org.

About PenFed Credit UnionEstablished in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.3 million members worldwide with $28 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

