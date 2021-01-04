PenFed Credit Union Partners With The Washington Justice To Support Veterans Through The PenFed Foundation

The First 2,000 People to Donate $10 or More to PenFed Foundation Will Receive a Digital Code for 'Origins Edition' of Overwatch

TYSONS, Va. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second largest federal credit union and The Washington Justice, the Washington D.C. area's first major professional esports team, today announced a partnership to support veterans through the PenFed Foundation. The first 2,000 people to donate $10 or more to the PenFed Foundation will receive a digital code for Origins Edition of Overwatch, redeemable for PC. The code is valued at $59.99 and the program is available here now through January 20, 2021.

"PenFed is proud to partner with The Washington Justice to support the military community," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "The military and defense community have a strong presence in the Washington region and we are excited to provide Justice fans a unique way to give back while enjoying what they love to do."

The donations will be used by the PenFed Foundation to provide members of the military community with emergency financial assistance, help veterans achieve the dream of home ownership and support investments in veteran entrepreneurs. The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers.

"We are grateful for the generosity of The Washington Justice and the Overwatch League fans team as we continue to support the military community during these challenging times," said PenFed Foundation President and retired U.S. Army Gen. John "Mick" Nicholson, Jr. "This timely donation will be used to further the Foundation's vision of service members being able to serve our nation free of financial worry and veterans living with a strong financial future."

The PenFed Foundation is proud to be the first national Veteran Service Organization to launch a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program for service members and veterans -- helping over 1,100 members of the military community since March.

"A core part of our franchise's mission is to support impactful community organizations. To that end, we are thrilled to partner with the PenFed Foundation to support the brave men and women who serve in our armed forces and protect us and our country," said Mark Ein, Founder and Majority Owner of The Washington Justice. "Through this program, we look forward to providing our fan base and the greater DMV community with an opportunity to support service members, veterans, and their families during these challenging times."

PenFed is a premier sponsor of The Washington Justice, the exclusive Overwatch League franchise for the entire DMV region. During the past season The Washington Justice collaborated with PenFed to host interactive and virtual experiences alongside the Overwatch League matches during the homestand weekends.

About PenFed Credit UnionEstablished in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.1 million members worldwide with over $26 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About The Washington JusticeEstablished in 2018, The Washington Justice is one of 20 teams competing in the Overwatch League and participates in the South Atlantic division. Owned by businessman and entrepreneur Mark Ein of Washington Esports Ventures, the organization has deep roots in the Washington, DC community with ownership stakes in a wide range of businesses, leadership in many charitable and civic organizations and ownership of other sports properties including the Citi Open tennis tournament and the Washington Kastles World TeamTennis team. The Washington Justice is the exclusive Overwatch franchise for Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC.

For more information about Washington Justice, visit washington-justice.com or follow the team on Twitter @WashJustice , Instagram @WashJustice or like Washington Justice on Facebook at Facebook.com/WashJustice.

