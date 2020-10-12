PenFed Credit Union Named 'Top Ten Military Spouse Friendly® Employer For 2021' By VIQTORY Media

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced for the second year in a row it was selected by VIQTORY Media as a Military Spouse Friendly Employer. PenFed rose to 3rd on this year's list of Military Spouse Friendly Employers.

The independent list measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for military spouses. Financial services firms led the way with 28% of Military Spouse Friendly designated employers falling into that category. The full employers list will be published in the January 2021 edition of Military Spouse magazine.

"PenFed is honored to once again be recognized by VIQTORY media for creating economic opportunities for military spouses," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "At PenFed, we appreciate the loyalty, compassion, resilience and service of military spouses. As our team of 2,700 financial professionals grows, we continue to look to the outstanding pool of talented veterans and military spouses."

As part of an ongoing commitment to hiring and supporting the military community, PenFed operates a Military Employment Program focused on every phase of the employment lifecycle for all members of the military community - including veterans, military and surviving spouses, wounded warriors and their caregivers, Reservists and National Guardsmen.

In addition to spending 20% of its recruiting budget on hiring and retaining veterans and military spouses, PenFed collaborates with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) and the U.S. Chamber's Hiring Our Heroes' Military Spouse Employment Program, to enhance employment efforts within the military spouse community. PenFed also adopted a policy that encourages the retention of military spouses when they move that allows for transfers or remote work opportunities.

Military spouses interested in a career with a military-friendly company are encouraged to visit PenFed's designated Military Webpage. The military webpage allows members of the military community to join our military talent community and search for jobs based on their skillsets.

PenFed has a strong legacy of being a military-friendly company and donates 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, with the majority going to military charities. The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2 million members worldwide with over $26 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penfed-credit-union-named-top-ten-military-spouse-friendly-employer-for-2021-by-viqtory-media-301150348.html

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union