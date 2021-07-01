PenFed Credit Union Expands 5x Points Offering And Adds 15,000 Point Sign-Up Bonus For PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card

TYSONS, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, today announced even more rewards to its award-winning PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card. The no-fee card, which offers reward points on all purchases and 5x points on gas purchases paid at the pump, now offers members 5x points for purchases made at EV charging stations and 3x points at restaurants, supermarkets (including most Target and Walmart locations) and through TV/radio/cable streaming services. New cardholders who spend $1,500 in their first 90 days will also receive 15,000 points.

"Whether our members are dining out, grocery shopping or charging their electric vehicles, we are proud to help make everyday purchases more rewarding," said PenFed Senior Vice President of Consumer Products Sumeet Bhalla. "As more and more Americans return to the activities they love, such as sporting events, travel and dining out, PenFed cardholders will enjoy the platinum standard for rewards."

Cardholders also enjoy unlimited points, no rotating categories, no minimums and no expiration on points. Platinum reward points can be redeemed with gift cards for shopping, dining and entertainment, and travel though the PenFed Rewards catalog and shopping.

Additional features and benefits of the PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card include:

1x Points** on all other purchases.

No foreign transaction fees.

0% Balance Transfers Promo APR for 12 months, 3% fee applies to each transaction. Subject to credit approval.

To learn more about the ways the PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® helps members earn more on all of their everyday purchases, visit the PenFed Website.

Purchase Variable APR: 13.49% to 17.99%. Your APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate. 0% APR promotional balance transfer rate for 12 Months on transfers made from now until September 30, 2021. After that, the APR for the unpaid balance and any new balance transfers will be 17.99%. A 3% balance transfer fee applies to each transfer. This transaction is subject to credit approval. If you take advantage of this balance transfer, you will immediately be charged interest on all purchases made with your credit card unless you pay the entire account balance, including balance transfers, in full each month by the payment due date.

**Rewards are available only for new purchases made with the card: cash advances, checks drawn from the account, and balance transfers are excluded and do not earn credit toward rewards. Certain restrictions may apply. Visa® USA determines which transactions are classified as gas purchases paid at the pump and supermarket purchases based on Merchant Category Codes. Military commissaries are supermarkets. Fuel purchases for airplanes and boats receive 1 point per dollar spent. Your card account must be open and in good standing to earn rewards.

About PenFed Credit UnionEstablished in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.3 million members worldwide with $28 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

