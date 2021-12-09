PenFed Credit Union Donates Over $11,000 For Banco De Alimentos De Puerto Rico

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, team members at PenFed Credit Union's San Patricio Financial Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico donated over $11,000 in support of Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico's (the Food Bank of Puerto Rico) Happy Backpack Program to distribute backpacks with meals to schoolchildren who need it. Team members also volunteered to personally hand out these backpacks to the students at an event on November 7.

"We are proud to support the mission of Banco de Alimentos and will continue to serve the communities where we live and work," said PenFed's Executive Vice President of Operations Jamie Gayton.

The Mochila Alegre (Happy Backpack) Program through the Food Bank of Puerto Rico provides backpacks filled with nutritious food to children between 3 and 12 years old who depend on the school canteen for their daily meals. This program provides these children with a backpack filled with food for the weekend.

"We are thankful to PedFed Credit Union for their volunteers and their generous donation that will provide 20 children, for the next 52 weeks, with the nourishment they need and allows them to go back to school ready to learn on Mondays," said President of Banco de Alimentos Denise Santos.

PenFed currently serves members in Puerto Rico with financial centers in San Juan, Hatillo, Ponce and on the United States Army Garrison Fort Buchanan. PenFed has had a presence on the island for 15 years. Since the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, PenFed has invested more than $8 million to open new facilities and provide career opportunities in Puerto Rico in support of our promise to help rebuild the local economy.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.5 million members worldwide with $31 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

