PenFed Credit Union Donates $25,000 To Wreaths Across America To Remember Fallen Veterans And Commemorate Their Sacrifices

TYSONS, Va. and COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second largest federal credit union, today announced a $25,000 donation to Wreaths Across America to remember fallen veterans and help provide enough wreaths to lay at Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 19. Wreaths Across America's weeklong journey began in Maine earlier this week, where the wreaths were assembled, and will end in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

"We are honored to support Wreaths Across America—especially during these uncertain times—as they work to ensure the men and women who defended our nation's freedoms are honored and remembered," said James Schenck, president/CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of PenFed Foundation. "I recently participated in a wreaths convoy stop in Maine and was so moved by the words of veterans, supporters and participants and what this organization means to them. When I heard there is a shortage of over 25,000 wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, I knew PenFed had to help and I encourage others to do the same."

In addition to the donation, PenFed is serving as the premier sponsor and the exclusive digital content producer following the complete wreaths convoy journey. PenFed Digital, led by Andrea McCarren, an award-winning nationally recognized journalist with decades of experience, is following the Wreaths Across America's escort stretching from Maine to Virginia.

Through the team's social media coverage, you can be inspired by how Gold Star mothers honor a daughter and son, learn about Wreath Across America's history, witness a patriotic convoy stop in Portland, Maine, meet a career broadcaster turned Wreaths Across America Radio host and more. These stories of resilience, hope, and inspiration can be followed via Wreaths Across America's Facebook and PenFed's Twitter.

This year, more than 1.7 million wreaths will be placed on veterans' headstones at over 2,500 participating locations around the country including in Puerto Rico in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with the name of each fallen service member said out loud.

Those interested in supporting Wreaths Across America's mission can donate here.

FOR PRESS: Drone video file and wreath b roll. These links will be updated daily through December 19.

About PenFed Credit UnionEstablished in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2 million members worldwide with over $26 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Wreaths Across America Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission - Remember, Honor, Teach - is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

