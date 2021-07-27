PenFed Credit Union Donates $20,000 To Eugene Charities

EUGENE, Ore., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PenFed Credit Union 's Eugene Service Center announced the recipients of its second quarter charitable donations. These donations, totaling $20,000, were presented to three Eugene charities: Bags of Love, A Family for Every Child, and Hope & Safety Alliance, formerly known as Womenspace.

"PenFed has been proud to support employee-selected, charitable organizations in the Eugene region for the past 25 years," said PenFed's Senior Vice President of the Eugene Service Center, Chris Martin. "Our members and employees are inspired by these three organizations and we believe it is important to give back to the community where we live and work."

Bags of Love provides every child they connect with the essentials: clothing, toiletries, toys, books, school supplies, and a handmade quilt or fleece blanket. For a child in crisis, a Bag of Love delivers support and comfort at the time he or she is most vulnerable. PenFed donated $10,000 to assist Bags of Love's unique way of showing support to children when they are at their most vulnerable.

"Bags of Love is so grateful for this donation from PenFed Credit Union," said Executive Director of Bags of Love Becky Stenzel. "Over the past two years, the requests for our services have increased by 34% with more than 3,000 children and teens now receiving support from our organization annually. The generosity of PenFed and their employees will play a significant role in our ability to provide tangible support for even more children who are impacted by abuse, neglect, poverty, and homelessness."

A Family for Every Child seeks to find permanent and loving adoptive homes for all waiting children. Their intention is to develop programs that assist special-needs/challenging-to-place foster children in finding their own "Forever Families." PenFed donated $5,000 to support A Family for Every Child's mission.

A Family for Every Child said the following in response to PenFed's donation: "We started with our first sole project called The Heart Gallery in November 2006, and now we have blossomed into thirteen incredibly successful programs. None of this could have occurred without the wonderful support from this community's sources, including volunteers, sponsors, photographers, in-kind donors and many more. It is always our goal to facilitate, encourage, and publicize the need for families to adopt special needs children. To inspire and educate families that otherwise would not have thought of becoming an adoptive family."

Hope & Safety Alliance (formerly Womenspace) has been providing hope and safety to survivors of domestic violence for over 40 years. Each year, they serve thousands of survivors and children from our communities of color, tribal communities, LGBTQIA, survivors with disabilities, men, and the rural communities in Lane County, Oregon. PenFed gave $5,000 to equip Hope & Safety Alliance to serve more people.

"We are so grateful for the support of PenFed Credit Union and their employees," said Hope & Safety Alliance Chief Executive Director Julie Weismann. "Your donation will provide hope and safety to survivors and their families as they begin new lives, free from violence. We think the PenFed team will be happy to know that the first families receiving support will be at our new shelter, Jamie's House."

PenFed's Eugene Service Center has been proudly serving members and supporting local community organizations for over 20 years. Employees at the service center have completed 2,500 volunteer hours and donated $628,330 to charity since its founding in 1996.

