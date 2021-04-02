PenFed Credit Union Announces $20,000 Giveaway Winner

TYSONS, Va., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, today announced Richmond resident Bethany Edmonds as the winner of a recent $20,000 sweepstakes. Edmonds, a corporate human resources manager, plans to use the money to help pay for a destination wedding in Belize later this year and to pay off her auto loan.

"This was unexpected, but wonderful," said Edmonds. "I have been a member of PenFed since 2017 and I saw the ad for the sweepstakes online as I was paying for my auto loan. I entered and completely forgot about it. When I later heard the news that I was the winner of the $20,000, it absolutely made my day. This will allow my fiancée and I to have experiences that otherwise would not be possible, or would have to be delayed." You can watch an interview with Edmonds here.

All those who were approved for PenFed auto loans between Dec. 1, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2021 were entered to win automatically. Others, like Edmonds, applied online through the sweepstake website advertised at PenFed.org, through media and online channels. The contest received over 115,000 entries.

"In addition to providing competitive new and used auto loan options, PenFed is thrilled to share fun perks with our members like this $20,000 giveaway," said PenFed Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia. "As a member-owned credit union, the financial wellbeing of our members is our top priority. After a year filled with many challenges, we couldn't be more pleased to offer Bethany the opportunity to pay off her car loan for free and to help pay for her wedding in Belize."

PenFed new auto loan rates are as low as* 1.39% Annual Percentage Rate with the PenFed car buying service for qualified members.

Rates and offers current as of March 1, 2021 and are subject to change.

*Your actual APR will be determined at the time of disbursement and will be based on your application and credit information. Rates quoted assume excellent borrower credit history. Not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. The rate you receive on your loan will be the rate in effect at the time of loan disbursal.

About PenFed Credit UnionEstablished in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.2 million members worldwide with $27 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

