PenFed Credit Union Announces $20,000 Donations To San Antonio Charities

SAN ANTONIO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PenFed Credit Union 's San Antonio Service Center announced the recipients of its first quarter charitable donations. These donations, totaling $20,000, will be given to three San Antonio charities: The Children's Shelter , VetStrong and San Antonio Pets Alive! .

"At PenFed, we believe we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to support the communities in which our members and employees live," said PenFed's Senior Vice President of the San Antonio Service Center Dave Silvey. "That's why we are proud to announce these donations and highlight these three charities making San Antonio a better place."

The Children's Shelter provides residential services and training programs for families and children in crisis in the San Antonio area. PenFed donated $10,000 to help with The Children's Shelter's mission. At the time of the donation, The Children's Center was able to match PenFed's contribution with the help of the Wade Richmond Foundation, doubling the total donation to $20,000.

VetStrong is an organization dedicated to supporting homeless veterans and their families by providing home furnishings to those in need. Through its Furniture Donation Program, VetStrong collects usable household furniture to give to disabled veterans or veterans who have experienced homelessness in order to help them settle into a new home. In addition to providing furnished homes, VetStrong provides support and caregiving to veterans through its peer-to-peer mentoring program. PenFed is proud to donate $5,000 to VetStrong as they equip San Antonio veterans with the resources they need to thrive.

San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) is an animal rescue organization that has saved more than 55,000 dogs and cats from unnecessary euthanasia since its founding in 2011. PenFed donated $5,000 to help SAPA! provide the programs and services that save 5,000 at-risk dogs and cats annually in San Antonio.

PenFed's San Antonio Service center has been proudly serving members and supporting local veteran and community organizations since its opening in 2019. The service center currently employs 535 in the San Antonio region.

If you're interested in joining PenFed's growing team of financial professionals, you can view current openings based in San Antonio here.

