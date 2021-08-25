Penetration Testing Market By Offering, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Penetration Testing Market by Offering, Application Area (Web Applications, Mobile Applications, Network Infrastructure, Social Engineering, Cloud), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global penetration testing market size to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 to USD 3.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The major factors fueling the penetration testing market include increasing stringent regulations and compliances mandating regular penetration testing practices, increasing sophistication of cyberattacks resulting in financial and reputational losses for organizations, and increased internet penetration and use of smartphones resulting in a surge in mobile-based business-critical applications to boost the growth of penetration testing market across the globe during the forecast period.

Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Penetration Testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS) is a platform-driven security pen testing solution that harnesses the power of a selectively sourced global talent pool offering creative findings and actionable results. It adds collaborative technology to traditional penetration testing models that drive workflow efficiencies. The services identify and safely exploit vulnerabilities affecting computer networks, systems, applications, and websites so that any weaknesses discovered can be addressed to mitigate the risk of suffering a malicious attack. In penetration testing services, a pen-testing professional monitors or examines the system and provides proof of concept for each finding on a more granular level, and sometimes the professional services can also provide an actionable remediation plan.

In application area segment, web application to have the highest market share during the forecast period

With an increase in the use of web applications, the process of doing business has changed along with the way of sharing and accessing data. Because of this, malicious attackers get an opportunity to intrude into the system. Therefore, web application pen testing has become important to defend the application and network. Web Application Penetration Testing is done by simulating unauthorized attacks internally or externally to get access to sensitive data. This process helps end-users in finding out the possibility for a hacker to access the data from the internet, checking out the security of their email servers, and securing the web hosting site and server. Furthermore, the outcomes of web application penetration testing help identify and mitigate the security weaknesses in web applications and other components, such as source code, back-end network, and database associated with application penetration testing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Penetration Testing Market4.2 Market, by Offering, 20214.3 Market, by Application Area, 20214.4 Market, by Deployment Mode, 20214.5 Market, by Organization Size, 20214.6 Penetration Testing Market, by Vertical, 20214.7 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations and Compliances Mandating Regular Penetration Testing Practices5.2.1.2 Increasing Sophistication of Cyberattacks Resulting in Financial and Reputational Losses for Organizations5.2.1.3 Increased Internet Penetration and Use of Smartphones Resulting in Surge in Mobile-Based Business-Critical Applications5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Costs Involved in Conducting Penetration Tests5.2.2.2 Insider Threats5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Trends of Penetration Testing-As-A-Service (Ptaas) and Remote Working Security Assessments5.2.3.2 Integration of Technologies Such as Ai and Ml in Penetration Testing5.2.3.3 Increasing Digitalization Initiatives Across Verticals by Governments and Enterprises5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Security Analysts for Carrying Out Penetration Tests5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Value Chain5.5 Ecosystem5.6 Pricing Model of Market Players, 2020-20215.7 Technology Analysis5.7.1 Market: Top Trends5.7.1.1 AI and Ml5.7.1.2 User Behavior Analytics5.7.1.3 Cloud Security5.8 Use Cases5.9 Revenue Shift: Yc/Ycc Shift for Penetration Testing Market5.10 Patents Analysis5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.12 Regulatory Implications

6 Penetration Testing Market, by Offering6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Market, by Offering: Drivers6.1.2 Market, by Offering: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Solutions6.2.1 Market for Solutions: Drivers6.3 Services6.3.1 Market for Services: Drivers

7 Penetration Testing Market, by Application Area7.1 Introduction7.2 Web Applications7.2.1 Market for Web Applications: Drivers7.2.2 Market for Web Applications: COVID-19 Impact7.3 Mobile Applications7.3.1 Penetration Testing Market for Mobile Applications: Drivers7.3.2 Market for Mobile Applications: COVID-19 Impact7.4 Network Infrastructure7.4.1 Market for Network Infrastructure: Drivers7.4.2 Market for Network Infrastructure: COVID-19 Impact7.5 Social Engineering7.5.1 Market for Social Engineering: Drivers7.5.2 Market for Social Engineering: COVID-19 Impact7.6 Cloud7.6.1 Market for Cloud: Drivers7.6.2 Market for Cloud: COVID-19 Impact7.7 Others

8 Penetration Testing Market, by Deployment Mode8.1 Introduction8.2 Cloud-Based8.2.1 Market for Cloud-Based: Drivers8.2.2 Market for Cloud: COVID-19 Impact8.3 On-Premises8.3.1 Market for On-Premises: Drivers8.3.2 Market for On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

9 Penetration Testing Market, by Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises9.2.1 Market for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Drivers9.2.2 Market for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact9.3 Large Enterprises9.3.1 Market for Large Organizations: Drivers9.3.2 Market for Large Organizations: COVID-19 Impact

10 Penetration Testing Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance10.2.1 Market for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Drivers10.2.2 Market for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact10.3 Healthcare10.3.1 Market for Healthcare: Drivers10.3.2 Market for Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact10.4 IT and ITES10.4.1 Market for IT and ITES: Drivers10.4.2 Market for IT and ITES: COVID-19 Impact10.5 Telecom10.5.1 Market for Telecom: Drivers10.5.2 Market for Telecom: COVID-19 Impact10.6 Retail and E-Commerce10.6.1 Penetration Testing Market for Retail and E-Commerce: Drivers10.6.2 Market for Retail and E-Commerce: COVID-19 Impact10.7 Manufacturing10.7.1 Market for Manufacturing: Drivers10.7.2 Market for Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact10.8 Education10.8.1 Market for Education: Drivers10.8.2 Market for Education: COVID-19 Impact10.9 Others

11 Penetration Testing Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players12.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis12.6 Ranking of Key Players in Market, 202012.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant12.7.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Definition and Methodology12.7.2 Star12.7.3 Pervasive12.7.4 Emerging Leader12.7.5 Participant12.8 Strength of Product Portfolio12.9 Business Strategy Excellence12.10 Product Launches and Enhancements12.11 Deals12.12 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 202012.12.1 Progressive Company12.12.2 Responsive Company12.12.3 Dynamic Company12.12.4 Starting Block12.13 Right to Win

13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Major Players13.2.1 Rapid 713.2.2 Fireeye13.2.3 Micro FocUS13.2.4 IBM13.2.5 Secureworks13.2.6 Sciencesoft13.2.7 Acunetix13.2.8 Netsparker13.2.9 Veracode 13.2.10 Core Security 13.2.11 Hackerone 13.2.12 Immuniweb 13.2.13 Raxis 13.2.14 Coalfire Labs 13.2.15 Rhino Security Labs 13.2.16 Checkmarx 13.2.17 Port Swigger 13.2.18 Indium Software 13.2.19 Netraguard 13.2.20 Offensive Security 13.2.21 Vumetric Cybersecurity13.3 Startup Players13.3.1 Cyberhunter Solutions13.3.2 Intruder13.3.3 Breachlock13.3.4 Probely13.3.5 Isecurion13.3.6 Redbot Security

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

