PELOTON 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 OF Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. - PTON

NEW ORLEANS, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 28, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PTON), if they purchased the Company's securities between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Peloton and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pton/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in the class actions, you must petition the Courts by June 28, 2021 .

About the Lawsuits

Peloton and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On May 5, 2021, the Company disclosed two separate recalls of its Tread+ and Tread treadmills following numerous reports of injury, advising that it had stopped sales and distribution and that "[c]onsumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedy." On this news, shares of Peloton plummeted 14%, or $14.08 per share, to close at $82.62 per share on May 5, 2021.

The first-filed case is Wilson v. Peloton Interactive, Inc., et al., 21-cv-03299.

