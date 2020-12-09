PELLA, Iowa, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to cumbersome cranking and hello to a simpler way to open and close windows. Today, Pella Corporation, a leading window and door designer and manufacturer, unveiled the new Easy-Slide Operator (patent pending) launching a new way to open and close casement and awning windows. The new hardware solution allows homeowners to easily slide the operator up to open and down to close the window, offering a much smoother operation than continuously cranking.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8826251-pella-designs-innovative-new-way-to-open-and-close-windows/

Pella continues to focus on innovative designs that bring modern technology and aesthetics to the window and door industry. The company was the first to introduce the Fold-Away style crank for casement and awning windows in 2000, setting a new standard for hardware design. Now, 20 years later, Pella has developed an even simpler and aesthetically pleasing way to operate casement and awning windows.

"We listened and worked carefully with our customers for feedback on how we could design something better for them. We quickly discovered that homeowners need hardware that is easier to use, and designers want an option that achieves a minimalist, low profile look. The Easy-Slide Operator delivers on both form and function for the modern consumer," said Nicolle Picray, Brand Communications and Public Relations Manager, Pella Corporation.

Testing That Goes Beyond

The simple operation, minimal design and long-lasting durability of the Easy-Slide Operator are the results of over two years of design development, operator refinement, and consumer testing across the country.

"Our innovation team continuously iterated and refined the slide operator concept to make the mechanism simple, smooth, and durable," said Jenn Tuetken, Design and Insights Manager, Pella Corporation. "The Easy Slide Operator has been tested to 20,000 cycles, which is the equivalent of opening your windows once per day for 54 years."

Launching on Pella ® Impervia ®

Easy-Slide Operator is now available on Pella Impervia casement and awning windows. Impervia's proprietary fiberglass material is the strongest material available for windows and doors, engineered for lasting durability. This makes it a leading choice for homeowners nationwide. The company plans to expand the availability of Easy-Slide Operator to additional product lines in late 2021.

For more information about Easy-Slide Operator, Pella Impervia and other products crafted by Pella, visit pella.com.

About Pella CorporationPella Corporation designs and manufacturers windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs more than 8,000 people with 18 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pella-designs-innovative-new-way-to-open-and-close-windows-301189185.html

SOURCE Pella Corporation