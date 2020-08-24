PelicanCorp And Pass Word Inc. Partner To Win Wyoming 811 One Call Business

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PelicanCorp today announced Wyoming's 811 Call Before You Dig operation has selected PelicanCorp OneCallAccess as their new 811 Platform. The OneCallAccess software solution will enhance One Call operations across Wyoming state. The Wyoming 811 program has retained Pass Word Inc. to operate its 811 Call Center and technical support.

"OneCallAccess is a fully managed One Call Operation Management solution for e-Ticket and Call Center operations," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "Hosted by PelicanCorp in a high availability cloud environment, it manages all One Call tickets from any location and any time, leveraging advanced web and mobile-based technologies. OneCallAccess is built using a unique mapping platform, enabling the most accurate ticket capture on the market."

PelicanCorp worked directly with Pass Word to configure its OneCallAccess solution to meet the specific requirements of the State of Wyoming. The combination of PelicanCorp's OneCallAccess solution and Pass Word's expertise in support and call center operations will revolutionize the process for handling One Calls throughout the state.

"We are happy to continue our partnership with PelicanCorp on the Wyoming win," said Rod Bacon, President, Pass Word, Inc. "Our One Call Service operation provides highly trained customer service staff with expertise based on 35 years in the industry. In combination with PelicanCorp's global damage prevention experience, our expertise is the perfect fit to enhance the Wyoming One Call operation."

The Pass Word team worked tirelessly in partnership with PelicanCorp to ensure they achieved the goals set out for Wyoming. The new system is slated to begin accepting new locate requests via the website in November of 2020.

"We are moving into this new phase of technology to meet the needs of our membership and the public," said Jan M. Warren, BSL and Executive Director of One-Call of Wyoming. "Infrastructure protection and public safety are our top priorities; it's simply why we exist. This partnership brought to us by our vendors will ensure that our state regulatory requirements are being met while providing our users with the best up-to-date technology and services."

To learn more about OneCallAccess, visit www.PelicanCorp.com.

About Pass Word, Inc.

In 1936, Pass Word began providing answering service to doctors and other mobile customers. Technology to serve those mobile customers evolved and we evolved with it. Call Center services now embrace traditional messaging, very complex dedicated services like Call Before You Dig, Night Attendant Service for complex institutions, and very specialized Catalog Sales requiring specific product knowledge. Wireless has evolved to provide paging service over four states with nationwide affiliation, added broadband Wi-Fi, and licensed microwave services. Learn more at PassWordInc.com.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

