Pelican Energy Partners Announces Several Promotions

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Energy Partners LP ("Pelican"), a Houston based private equity firm specializing in oilfield service and equipment investments, today announced the promotion of Ben Matthews and Sam Veselka to Vice President and Kyle Rynd to Senior Associate.

"These promotions are well-deserved recognitions of the meaningful contributions that Ben, Sam and Kyle have made to the Pelican team and culture. We look forward to their continued successes in these new roles," said Mike Scott, Founder and Managing Partner of Pelican.

Ben joined Pelican in 2018 as a senior associate. Ben was previously with Hastings Equity Partners. Prior to his role with Hastings, Ben worked for Safoco Inc. as a Division and Product Manager overseeing the Company's completions-focused product lines. Ben earned his MBA from Rice University and his BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Sam also joined Pelican in 2018 as a senior associate. Prior to joining Pelican, Sam worked at Cameron, a Schlumberger company, running the North American aftermarket business for the Valves & Measurement division. Prior to Cameron, Sam worked in various capacities at a privately-held manufacturing business that served the construction industry. Sam earned his MBA from Rice University and his BA in Economics from the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Kyle joined Pelican in 2017 as an associate. Prior to Pelican, Kyle worked at Cadence Bank in the middle market energy lending group primarily servicing the midstream and service markets. Kyle earned his BBA in Finance from Texas A&M University.

