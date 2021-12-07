Pekin Insurance Subscribes To Guidewire Cloud To Enhance Agent Experience For Business Growth

Pekin Insurance and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Pekin Insurance will be subscribing to Guidewire InsuranceSuite, DataHub, and Live Predict in Guidewire Cloud to power its core operations and simplify its IT operations, adapt more quickly to...

Pekin Insurance and Guidewire (GWRE) - Get Guidewire Software, Inc. Report announced that Pekin Insurance will be subscribing to Guidewire InsuranceSuite, DataHub, and Live Predict in Guidewire Cloud to power its core operations and simplify its IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to policyholders. The company plans to implement the products in Guidewire Cloud simultaneously for each of its lines of business, beginning with commercial lines.

"We want to be rapid adopters of proven technology. By selecting Guidewire Cloud, we will be able to simplify our Guidewire business process and always stay current with its latest technologies and innovations, helping us enhance and maintain our production environments and ensuring we stick to industry standards and employee training," said David Whitesell, assistant vice president and interim head, Information Technology, Pekin Insurance. "Guidewire Cloud is a cost-efficient, product-efficient way of staying with, or ahead of, market trends that will help us provide a better experience for our independent agents, thereby growing our business."

Lisa Rogers, senior manager, Information Technology Programs, Pekin Insurance, said, "Any insurer who wants to stay ahead of industry trends and adopt emerging technology should really consider the benefit of Guidewire Cloud to free up your IT department to create more mission-critical products, as opposed to focusing on maintaining the technology infrastructure. Also, we're very excited about the analytical models we'll be able to generate through Live Predict to help us with our risk management."

"We are pleased to welcome Pekin Insurance to the Guidewire Cloud," said Ken Shapiro, group vice president, Americas Sales, Guidewire. "We appreciate the company's vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities to support its mission of providing financial protection and peace of mind for its customers, delivering innovation and excellence in its products and services, and remaining dedicated to going Beyond the expected. ® "

About Pekin Insurance

Pekin Insurance, located in Pekin, Illinois, has been providing dependable insurance coverage to families in their 22-state marketing area since 1921. Pekin Insurance has grown into a company of more than 900 employees, 1,500 agencies, and 8,500 independent agents. For more information, visit www.pekininsurance.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005024/en/