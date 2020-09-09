PegaWorld INspire To Return As A Virtual Conference In 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) - Get Report, the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that PegaWorld iNspire - its annual flagship client event - will return on May 4, 2021 as a free virtual conference. The decision reflects the continued uncertainty of the pandemic as well as the success of Pega's first virtual PegaWorld iNspire earlier this year.

A call for presentations is now open for PegaWorld iNspire 2021 on www.pegaworld.com through October 23, 2020.

Last June, more than 26,000 clients, prospects, and partners attended PegaWorld iNspire, which was converted in just weeks from a multi-day live event in Boston to a virtual format to ensure the safety of our attendees and employees. Rather than reformatting the existing content for webcasting, Pega reimagined the event as a compact, two-and-a-half-hour interactive experience with a mix of keynote presentations, attendee-driven discussions, industry insights, client success stories, and product demonstrations. Replays of all 2020 sessions are available on demand at www.pega.com/events/pegaworld/replays.

In the run up to PegaWorld iNspire, Pega has launched Pega Discover - a new series of virtual events aimed at educating attendees on specific aspects of Pega's market-leading solutions. Each event will be held in three time zones on the same day to accommodate attendees in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. These include:

Quotes & Commentary:"At Pega, our long-time motto has been 'Build for Change®,' and that's exactly what we did when we rebuilt PegaWorld iNspire in just weeks as an interactive virtual event earlier this year," said Michael Brenner, vice president, brand and client experience, Pegasystems. "The feedback from attendees has been tremendous, and with the luxury of more time to prepare, we expect our 2021 event to again surpass expectations. We hope to welcome everyone in person again in 2022 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas."

About PegaPega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (PEGA) - Get Report visit www.pega.com.

