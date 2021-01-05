Pegasus Residential Co-Founder Debbie Conley Retires

ALPHARETTA, Ga, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Residential (Pegasus), a cutting-edge third-party manager that oversees more than 35,000 apartment homes across the country, today announced the retirement of Debbie Conley, who co-founded the company and served as its chief operating officer. Her retirement began on Jan. 1.

"It's impossible to overstate Debbie's importance to our company. Her intelligence, experience and unshakeable commitment to excellence and innovation were critical to establishing our distinct place in the multifamily market," said Lindy Ware, co-founder, CEO and principal of Pegasus. "She was instrumental in creating our unique, family-oriented work culture that has attracted our high-achieving team members. Debbie also has served as a mentor to so many at Pegasus, and she has positioned us well to continue to provide best-in-class service to our residents and our owner-clients. While we are sad to see her go, we are excited that she now gets to enjoy a well-earned retirement."

After co-launching Pegasus with Ware in 2009, Conley oversaw the company's impressive growth. Today, the company manages apartment communities in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Last year, Pegasus announced it has begun offering third-party management services in core markets within Colorado, Utah and Arizona. In 2020, the company was No. 45 on the National Multifamily Housing Council's authoritative annual ranking of the 50 largest apartment managers.

"We took a leap of faith when we launched Pegasus, and I can easily say that I have zero regrets about that decision," Conley said. "Working to build this company has been the highlight of my career, and I could not be more optimistic about its future. I know that Pegasus will continue to grow, and its expansion in the West will certainly bring a new level of apartment operations and service to those markets. I will miss my team members dearly, and I can't thank them enough for making Pegasus what it is today."

Conley worked in the apartment industry for 40 years, and held property management leadership positions throughout the Southeast, South, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Prior to co-founding Pegasus Residential, she was regional vice president for Colonial Properties Trust. Earlier in her career, Conley served as senior regional manager for Equity Residential, Trammell Crow Residential and Merry Land & Investment Co. She also is a former board member of the Triangle Apartment Association.

About Pegasus ResidentialPegasus Residential was launched in January 2009 by its principals, Lindy Ware and Debbie Conley, with a bold vision of revolutionizing third-party management. Specializing in luxury level management in a variety of markets, Pegasus Residential currently manages over 35,000 units for various institutional clients, partnerships and individual owners. For more information, please visit www.pegasusresidential.com/

Media Contact: Samantha ChalmersLinnellTaylor Marketing(303) 682-5001 samantha@linnelltaylor.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pegasus-residential-co-founder-debbie-conley-retires-301198382.html

SOURCE Pegasus Residential