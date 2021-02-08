Pegasus Publishers Presents: The Mayfly And The Greedy Bullfrog - Jo Allen

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to understanding others and feeling their worry; how sympathetic are you? In this amusing and purposeful story: The Mayfly And The Greedy Bullfrog we will find out what happens.

With only one day to live and breakfast time on the pond, certainly not a safe place for any mayfly. Butch a greedy bullfrog loves nothing more than his big fat belly. So you can't imagine what happened one morning on the pond.

Something so awkward that had never happened before. So shocking his eyes bulged right out of their sockets. Leaving Butch disillusioned and alarmed. What will Butch do? Will he seize the opportunity to be compassionate?

True compassion, a much needed quality taught by example. One YOU can learn. And one that is on full display in this remarkable and delightful tale. A tale that will amuse generations for decades to come.

WHAT BOOK REVIEWERS ARE SAYING ABOUT MAYFLY:

MIDWESTERN BOOK REVIEWS(MBR): James A Cox Editor-In-Chief: " In author and illustrator Jo Allen's new and charmingly entertaining picture book, "The Mayfly and The Greedy Bullfrog", children will find out what follows as they learn a life lesson from this original story -- making it an especially and unreservedly recommended for family, elementary school, and community library collections for young readers."

KIRKUS REVIEWS: "the author earnestly emphasizes appreciating new perspectives and learning from others. The book would be a nice pick as a read-aloud, enabling discussions about personal differences. Adam's charming painted illustrations aptly accompany the text. Young readers will enjoy the detailed elements such as the expressive characters and various plants and colorful insects flying about. Pond life is well depicted, particularly the swirling green-and-blue water. A quirky, compassionate story about finding wisdom in unlikely places."

Masterfully Crafted by Jo Allen and wonderfully illustrated by Elena Adam is a story of grace. One that teaches compassion to children.

San Diego USA: The Author Jo Allen lives in Southern California. A married mother of three young budding adults. Jo loves walking on the beach and collecting sea shells. She spends much of her free time with family and reading and writing children's stories.

