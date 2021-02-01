CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) - Get Report, the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after market close.

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-866-548-4713 (domestic), 1-323-794-2093 (international), or via webcast ( http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143063) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.

About PegasystemsPega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (PEGA) - Get Report, visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact: Lisa PintchmanPegasystems Inc. lisa.pintchman@pega.com617-866-6022Twitter: @pega

Investor Contact: Garo ToomajanianICR for Pegasystems PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com617-866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-via-conference-call-and-webcast-301218344.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.