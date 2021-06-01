Pega Launches Brand Ambassador Program With PGA TOUR's Marc Leishman And LPGA Tour's Mel Reid

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) - Get Report, the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced the launch of its brand ambassador program to raise awareness for how Pega helps its clients solve some of the world's biggest business challenges. Pega's inaugural brand ambassadors - pro golfers Marc Leishman and Mel Reid - are featuring the Pega logo prominently on their attire during golf tournaments. As part of Pega's first pro-sports sponsorships, these athletes were selected due to their alignment with Pega values, including leadership in their sport as well as their communities.

Mel Reid, an English golfer who joined the LPGA Tour in 2017 after winning six times on the Ladies European Tour following her debut as rookie of the year in 2008, took home her first tour win in October and is currently ranked No. 33 in the world. She is an advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights in sports, and will be wearing Pega's Pride logo throughout LGBT Pride month in June - marking one of the first times a Pride logo has ever been used in professional golf. Reid is currently a pro ambassador for Athlete Ally, an organization educating athletic communities at all levels to understand obstacles to inclusion for LGBTQ people and how to build inclusive communities. Inclusivity is a core value Pega believes fosters creativity and innovation, which is critical to success in business, sports, and life, and aligns directly with Reid's commitment to and advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Marc Leishman, an Australian on the PGA TOUR, was rookie of the year in 2009 and is currently ranked No. 40 on the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 34 in FedExCup rankings. He has won six PGA TOUR tournaments, including last month's Zurich Classic, and finished fifth in this year's The Masters. Consistent with Pega's dedication to global charitable efforts, Leishman helped establish the Begin Again Foundation. The foundation aims to save lives through sepsis and toxic shock syndrome education and awareness, provide financial assistance to survivors and families, and support communities during times of crisis.

The Pega Brand Ambassador program is part of a broader effort to raise awareness for how Pega helps cut through complexity to help organizations succeed in getting work done. With Pega, brands can work smarter, stronger, faster, simpler, and better to do things they never thought possible.

Quotes & Commentary:"Whether in golf or business, crushing complexity is critical to driving success and performance," said Tom Libretto, chief marketing officer, Pegasystems. " Marc Leishman and Mel Reid are the perfect partners to help us carry this message to businesses and people around the world. We look forward to supporting these two highly-focused pros as they help bring our message into the mainstream. We are especially excited to bring the Pega Pride logo to professional golf to coincide with Pride month in June."

"Whether you're on the links or in an office, we're all looking to master productivity and performance," said Mel Reid. "As a partner with Pega, I'm thrilled to align with a company that will help me achieve my personal goals, and inspire businesspeople to reach theirs. I look forward to wearing the Pega Pride logo on the course and am grateful for the opportunity to work with a sponsor that enabled me to do so."

"Anyone who's been on a golf course knows that less complexity in your swing equals better performance," said Marc Leishman. "That's why I'm excited to represent an organization like Pega that helps businesses simplify their approach and drive real results. I look forward to carrying the Pega name across golf courses around the world."

About Pegasystems:Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (PEGA) - Get Report, visit www.pega.com.

