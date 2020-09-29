PEF Services Releases White Paper On Investor Communications

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services, a leading fund administrator for Alternative Investment Managers, today announced the release of a new white paper entitled " The Definitive Guide to Investor Communications." The last decade has seen the rules of engagement between Limited Partners (LPs) and General Partners (GPs) change dramatically. The quality of a GP's communications with its LPs has become a key differentiator and a powerful factor in the decision to invest. The report examines LP communication priorities and expectations and defines the core elements of best-in-class investor communications.

While LPs were content with a hands-off approach in earlier years, the 2008 financial crisis shattered the industry's complacency and created a new generation of sophisticated and highly active investors. Drawing on PEF's extensive fund administration expertise, this white paper examines how GPs who take this time to adopt LP communications practices and technologies will be advantageously positioned to benefit from these incredible growth opportunities. It outlines the following 'best practices':

Understand the priorities

Clarify fees and expenses

Share capital activity projections

Communicate valuation consistently

Adopt standardized reporting

Leverage technology and reporting technology

Investor Communications Checklist

Considering the new rules of engagement, investor communications becomes an equally important consideration as the markets revive. For management firms that demonstrate investor communication and reporting best practices, the potential for growth in the coming years is immeasurable.

"As global standards enable comparisons between illiquid and traditional asset performance, GPs are entering a new era for the private markets," said Anne Anquillare, CFA, CEO and President, PEF Services LLC. "Not only do they have an opportunity to outpace their direct competitors, they can also attract an entirely new class of investor."

Click here to download The Definitive Guide to Investor Communication which includes the Investor Communications Checklist. It is the latest in a series in support of PEF's commitment to deliver valuable thought leadership content.

