Peet's Coffee Rings In The New Year With A Lineup Of Golden Restorative Beverages

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long 2020 and indulgent holiday season, Peet's Coffee® is delivering a boost of goodness with ginger and turmeric in its Golden beverage lineup, including a new Golden Tonic and a returning favorite, the Golden Latte. Accompanying the handcrafted beverage offerings are two nourishing warm breakfast frittatas to jumpstart your year as well as the arrival of the annual favorite, Ethiopian Super Natural, that is as fragrantly fruity as it is uniquely rich.

"Not only are we thrilled to bring back our Golden Latte for winter, but we are also proud to introduce our Golden Tonic," said Patrick Main, Senior Beverage R&D Manager. "Turmeric and ginger continue to grow in demand, particularly in beverages driven by their reputed functional benefits. These beverages highlight the flavorful and fragrant ingredients for a delicious and invigorating beverage to restore after the holidays."

Restore with Golden GoodnessCrafted with 'superfood' ingredients, including ginger and turmeric, the following 2021 winter beverages are handcrafted with restorative spices and ingredients and available across participating Peet's coffeebars 1/6/2021 to 3/2/2021.

Golden Tonic (Iced or Hot): Smooth Mighty Leaf® Green Tea Tropical, steamed with a touch of earthy turmeric, joins bright yuzu citrus and warming ginger with a touch of honey for a boost of golden goodness.

Golden Latte (Iced or Hot): A touch of turmeric, honey, and warming ginger are steamed with milk before meeting freshly hand-pulled Espresso Forte in the Golden Latte.

A touch of turmeric, honey, and warming ginger are steamed with milk before meeting freshly hand-pulled Espresso Forte in the Golden Latte. Peetnik Rewards Exclusive - Golden Chai Latte (Iced or Hot): Bold Mighty Leaf® Masala Chai , aromatic and sweet with warming spices, and perfectly steamed milk get a boost from golden turmeric. Available exclusively to members of the Peetnik Rewards program.

Frittatas: Nourish in the New YearThey say breakfast is the most important meal of the day—and it certainly sets the tone for what lies ahead. To start the New Year off right, Peet's warm breakfast menu represents a re-entry to more conscious eating with light and savory offerings that feature protein-packed, made without wheat, on-the-go options for all. The new Egg White, Tomato & Feta Frittata and Bacon, Spinach & Swiss Frittata, are the perfect satisfying pick-me-up to nourish you in the New Year, available across participating Peet's coffeebars 1/6/2021 to 3/2/2021.

Egg White, Tomato & Feta Frittata : Egg whites whipped with a blend of Greek yogurt, a touch of cream, and feta. Flecked with chunks of sweet roasted tomatoes and ribbons of kale. Made without wheat.

: Egg whites whipped with a blend of Greek yogurt, a touch of cream, and feta. Flecked with chunks of sweet roasted tomatoes and ribbons of kale. Made without wheat. Bacon, Spinach & Swiss Frittata: A returning favorite: cage-free eggs, a blend of Greek yogurt and cream, and gruyere are blended and baked up with spinach, cured bacon, and sweet onion jam. Made without wheat.

"As consumers becoming increasingly focused on making careful dietary choices, we want to provide foods that match their values," said Lori Fulmer, Senior Food R&D Manager. "We're excited to unveil our new frittatas which are made without wheat, provide an Excellent Source of protein and deliver an egg white option allowing our customers to satisfying their cravings in a way that meets their needs."

To learn more, visit peets.com/winter, and order the winter beverages and warm breakfast offerings online for pickup and delivery at pickup.peets.com.

Elevate Your 2021 with Fruity BrilliancePeet's single-origin Ethiopian Super Natural is a returning favorite for over 20 years. This dark roast showcases the Hambela region's most selected coffee and is abundantly fruity and known for its distinctive blueberry notes.

"Presenting a memorable sip in the New Year, our single-origin coffee from Ethiopia is fragrantly fruity, sweet, and full," said Doug Welsh, Roastmaster, Peet's Coffee. "With a whiff of white flower, a concentrated dose of dried blueberry, and a shot of candied citron, our dark roast brings to life the finest, most select fruit, freshly harvested and sun-dried in Ethiopia."

Available now through 3/2/2021, and while supplies last, coffee fans can purchase Ethiopian Super Natural at participating Peet's coffeebars, as well as at www.peets.com, for $19.95 USD per pound.

About Peet's Coffee:Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets .

