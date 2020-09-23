PeerWell Unified Care Will Connect Distributed Care Teams In Real-Time

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PeerWell, the complete digital musculoskeletal recovery platform for injured workers, has introduced "Unified Care". Unified Care is a set of technologies that deliver a connected care patient experience by addressing needs in real-time. Unified Care takes the data collected from the patient's digital at-home recovery, shares alerts with distributed care teams, and allows for immediate action to support patients' needs. Case managers, adjusters, and other approved care team members become unified and empowered with evidence-based, data-backed insights.

"Unified Care is the realization of our many years in the digital healthcare space. For the first time, an injured worker's entire care team can be connected by accurate patient data and can adjust prescribed care in real-time," says PeerWell CEO, Manish Shah.

The connected care experience between the patient and their entire care team makes way for real-time action and adjustments to care pathways. Without delay, care teams can offer "just in time interventions" to injured workers who may be flagged as being higher-risk for complications, are not active in their recovery, or who are surpassing recovery milestones and no longer require additional, costly prescribed care.

"Adjustments to the patient's care—like fewer outpatient physical therapy sessions when a patient's range of motion is back to normal, or notifying the frontline to provide a virtual check-in when pain levels are too high—are some of the real-life use cases partners will adopt" says PeerWell CEO, Manish Shah.

PeerWell is the only digital platform for musculoskeletal recovery to leverage patient data to deliver more efficient and effective care back to the patient.

About PeerWellFounded in 2015 by Manish Shah, Navin Gupta and Evan Minamoto, PeerWell is a musculoskeletal recovery platform that has helped thousands of patients prepare for surgery or avoid it altogether. By activating the patient, PeerWell lowers risk, speeds up recovery, and improves return-to-work times. PeerWell helps people recover faster with devices they already own, safely from home. To learn more visit https://peerwell.co/unified-care.

Media Contact: Grace McClure, grace@peerwell.co

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peerwell-unified-care-will-connect-distributed-care-teams-in-real-time-301136119.html

SOURCE PeerWell