Peernovation, LLC Introduces Six New Programs For Driving High-Performing Groups And Teams For A New World

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the needs of groups and teams for a new world, Peernovation, LLC has launched six dynamic programs that can be delivered either in-person or virtually.

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the needs of groups and teams for a new world, Peernovation, LLC has launched six dynamic programs that can be delivered either in-person or virtually. The announcement was made by founder/managing partner, Leo Bottary.

"Today's leaders and their teams have done an amazing job pivoting to meet the demands imposed on them by the pandemic. Going forward, however, the next chapter will involve thinking about cooperation, collaboration, compassion, and productivity in entirely new ways," Bottary said. "My work is aimed squarely at meeting these challenges."

The new programs include:

1) The Power of We Begins with You - reveals how and why peer groups are so effective and why every organization should consider creating internal peer groups to drive greater learning, alignment, and performance.

2) How Group Dynamics Can Drive Higher Performing Teams - looks at high-performing teams in business and in sports and offers a simple group dynamics-based model for organizational teams that they can implement easily and immediately.

3) How Peer Groups Can Help Maximize Your Learning and Development Investment. With organizations across the globe spending north of $350 billion on training their employees, it's a clear priority yet a shockingly ineffective investment. Find out how peer groups inside your organization can help you breathe new life into your learning and development program.

GROUP and TEAM Assessments

4) How Group Dynamics Can Drive Higher Performing Teams (Plus). For leaders and teams who aspire to go beyond a one-hour keynote and roll up their sleeves, you'll self-assess yourselves using the five factors common to high-performing teams. The workshop includes dynamic/interactive exercises that will help you identify how to bridge the gap between where you are today and where you want to be tomorrow.

5) A 2.0 version of the CEO/Key Executive Peer Advisory Group Self-Assessment Workshop is designed for experienced peer advisory business groups who want to "up their game" and receive even more value from their investment.

6) Who You Surround Yourself with Matters - An Aspirational Journey is meant for newly formed business peer advisory groups who want to establish a solid foundation for growth and optimize their ability to create value for one another over time.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Peernovation, LLC is dedicated to helping high-performing groups and teams chart their own course for the future. Leo Bottary is a sought-after thought leader and award-winning author of three books, including What Peer Advisory Groups Can Teach Us About Building High-Performing Teams (October, 2020). To learn more about Peernovation, visit https://peernovation.co.

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12862192

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peernovation-llc-introduces-six-new-programs-for-driving-high-performing-groups-and-teams-for-a-new-world-301249561.html

SOURCE Peernovation, LLC