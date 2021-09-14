Peerless-AV® Introduces Truly Universal Outdoor Digital Menu Boards For QSR, Fast Casual And Retail Drive-Thrus

AURORA, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerless-AV ®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, has announced the highly-anticipated launch of an upgraded iteration of its Outdoor Digital Menu Boards. Designed to support leading 55 " outdoor commercial display brands, Peerless-AV's latest Outdoor Digital Menu Boards ( KOF555-1/2/3) offer maximum flexibility at the best value.

The sleek, new Outdoor Digital Menu Board models can support up to three displays to enhance outdoor drive-thru efficiency. These all-weather rated, outdoor units are UL 48 certified and offer a low operating cost, modular design, and a simplified two-man installation process.

Compatible 55 " outdoor digital signage display models include:

Peerless-AV Xtreme ™ High Bright Outdoor Displays (XHB553)

High Bright Outdoor Displays (XHB553) Samsung OHF Series Displays (OH55F)

LG XE4F-M Series High Brightness Outdoor Displays (55XE4F-M)

Along with being able to choose the preferred display brand, customers have the ability to truly customize their solution, with a variety of options, to create an ideal digital drive-thru solution, which include:

Speaker/Microphone Kit (KOF-OPT-SPK)

Media Storage Fan (KOF-OPT-FAN)

Internal Media Player Shelf (KOF-OPT-SHELF)

UL Rated Electrical Box (KOF-OPT-ELECTRICAL)

"Seamless performance, weatherproof, visually appealing, and cost-effective - this was exactly what our team was looking to do in order to up the ante of digital signage solutions for QSR, fast casual, and retail applications - especially with the increased demand created by the pandemic," stated Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President, Peerless-AV. "We're proud to be able to develop innovative ways to further enhance drive-thru aesthetics and experience. With the launch of our new universal Outdoor Digital Menu Boards, this product line has opened up an entirely new era of digital signage flexibility."

The Outdoor Digital Menu Boards (KOF555-1/2/3) are available through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks. For more product details, please visit: www.peerless-av.com/products/kof555.

About Peerless-AV Driving Technology Through InnovationFor over 80 years, passion and innovation continue to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, including outdoor displays and TVs, dvLED and LCD video wall systems, complete integrated kiosks, professional carts and stands, and more. Whether a full-scale global deployment or high-volume custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world-class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.

Connect with Peerless-AV ® via social media on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube .

Media Contact Amanda Whited amandaw@lotus823.com 732-212-0823 x409

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peerless-av-introduces-truly-universal-outdoor-digital-menu-boards-for-qsr-fast-casual-and-retail-drive-thrus-301376302.html

SOURCE Peerless-AV