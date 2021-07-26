Peerage Realty Partners Acquires A Substantial Partnership Interest In Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty

Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty is a leading premium real estate brokerage in Vermont and New Hampshire. This is the third Sotheby's International Realty franchise for Peerage Realty Partners, joining Sotheby's International Realty Canada and Jameson Sotheby's International Realty of Chicago.

This new partnership enhances Peerage Realty Partner's position as a leading player in premium North American residential real estate market, positioning it for further growth and future partnership investments. It also empowers Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty to further expand its reach within and beyond its existing key markets.

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peerage Realty Partners Inc. (" Peerage Realty") announces the acquisition of a substantial partnership interest in Four Seasons Sotheby´s International Realty ("Four Seasons"), the leading premium real estate brokerage in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Led by CEO and Partner Alan DiStasio and President and Partner Laurie Mecier-Brochu, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty has grown to over 200 agents in 15 offices across Vermont and New Hampshire. The firm's sales will exceed US$1.4 billion ( C$2.16 billion) in residential real estate this year.

This is a foundational partnership for Peerage Realty, serving as a cornerstone for its ongoing North American expansion strategy in key recreational real estate markets. It also reinforces its existing relationships with the iconic Sotheby's International Realty brand and reflects the objective of forging more partnerships in the future.

"We are on track to build on our momentum and achieve our goal to be among the largest premium residential real estate companies in North America," said Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty. "At Peerage, cultural fit, personal chemistry and shared vision are the critical elements that we look for in a new partner. The team at Four Seasons is a perfect fit for us and the opportunity to grow the Sotheby's International Realty brand is exceptional."

Four Seasons will continue to be led by the management partners, who will also participate as equity partners in the future growth and development of the firm.

CEO Alan DiStasio said: "With Peerage as our strategic partner, we will build on the success we've already achieved. All our Four Seasons agents gain the additional financial and human resources to further expand their reach and enhance the customer experience."

He added: "As a result of this partnership and the future growth it will bring, we expect to add to our ranks and create new employment opportunities."

President Laurie Mecier-Brochu noted: "We're all excited to join a network of top real estate professionals who share our culture, values and our commitment to serving our clients and setting the highest standards in our industry on a global basis."

Presently, Peerage is in partnership with Sotheby's International Realty Canada ("SIRC"), Canada's largest luxury real estate brokers with 29 offices and 620 agents in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta, and Jameson Sotheby's International Realty ("Jameson"), a dominant player in the luxury residential and commercial real estate markets with six offices and 460 agents in the Greater Chicago Area.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS

Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty offers residential real estate services throughout Vermont and New Hampshire with a focus on offering the highest level of service, most innovative marketing and best performance in its market. It has 200 agents and 16 offices across both states.

Four Seasons' Vermont and New Hampshire roots run deep. As a company that is both homegrown and historied, it is solidly invested in the communities and the people it serves. Many Four Seasons agents are second, third and even fourth generation natives and they play where they live, making them the experts on regional lakefront properties, mountain retreats, ski houses, farmland and land development, equine estates, private neighborhoods, city homes and more.

To Four Seasons, New England is more than a place — it's a way of living, of enjoying life fully. Whether a native to Vermont or New Hampshire or a longstanding transplant, these stories begin with a love of the places they live, and the passion for sharing that dream and intimate knowledge with others.

While the Four Seasons market is very local, its reach is global as part of the Sotheby's International Realty®. As a premier brand, Sotheby's International Realty is an exclusive gateway to the best and brightest in real estate worldwide, including an innovative marketing platform that showcases listings to qualified buyers both around the corner and around the globe.

ABOUT PEERAGE REALTY

Founded in 2007, Peerage Realty is a subsidiary of the Peerage Capital Group ("Peerage Capital"). It offers a unique and time-tested professional partnership model for entrepreneurial North American real estate service firms in premium markets. It has the unique benefit of being a private family and management-owned enterprise that is positioned to commit to long-term investments and time horizons.

Through its partner firms, Peerage Realty transacted over US$14.2 billion ( C$18 billion) in residential sales in 2020 and it is projected to sell over US$23.6 billion ( C$30 billion) in 2021. It has over 4,000 best-in-class sales representatives and 143 offices in Canada and the United States.

To support growth and expansion among partners, Peerage Realty consistently provides strategic input, capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing, public relations, and value-added products and services that differentiate and strengthen its partner firms in competitive markets. Its goal is to expand the suite of services that its partner firms can offer to enhance the client experience through all phases of a real estate transaction and beyond.

Peerage Realty's partners now include: Baker Real Estate, the leader in new development and condominium sales and marketing in the Greater Toronto Area and Montreal; BakerWest, a new construction condominium sales and marketing firm in Vancouver; Chestnut Park, one of the top luxury firms in Ontario; Epic Real Estate Solutions, condominium marketing experts with a focus on the interior of British Columbia; Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing, a leader in new development and condominium sales and marketing in British Columbia; Jameson Sotheby's International Realty, a luxury firm in the Greater Chicago Area; Madison & Company Properties, a leading luxury brokerage in Denver, Colorado; Sotheby's International Realty Canada, a national luxury real estate brokerage; and StreetCity Realty, a progressive brokerage and back office services provider in Ontario; The Byng Group, a leader in the rent-readiness market; and The Condo Group, a leading residential sales and marketing firm based in Victoria, B.C.

ABOUT PEERAGE CAPITAL

Peerage Capital is a leading North American business services and private investment firm. Peerage Capital is focused on partnering with exceptional, entrepreneurial management teams to form long-term investments across several strategic business services platforms including real estate services, real estate development and management, land assembly, self-storage, asset management and wealth advisory services.

A growing network of partner companies employs over 3,000 people across Canada and the United States with approximately US$7.87 billion ( C$10 billion) in total assets under management (AUM) and administration and transacting over US$14.2 billion (C$18 billion) in annual sales of residential real estate sales in 2020. It is projected to sell over US$23.6 billion ( C$30 billion) in 2021.

Peerage Capital focuses on service sectors where there are opportunities to achieve scale through both organic growth as well as through acquisition, operating synergies, and brand differentiation.

It supports the partner firms in which it invests by providing capital as well as a team of experienced professionals who add value in such areas as strategy, finance, technology, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and communications.

Peerage Capital believes that superior talent is the ultimate driver of long-term growth and success. It operates with a strong culture of partnership, collaboration and alignment of interests, both economic and cultural. Peerage Capital's unique "Professional Partnership" model has been refined over 40 years to accelerate growth through value-added services that enhance the sustainable, profitable growth rate of the organization, maximizing value for all stakeholders.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peerage-realty-partners-acquires-a-substantial-partnership-interest-in-four-seasons-sothebys-international-realty-301340881.html

SOURCE Peerage Realty Partners Inc.