PEEPS® Brand Teams Up With Build-A-Bear Workshop For An All-New Easter Collaboration

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to cuddle up with the sweetest friend this Spring as the iconic PEEPS® Brand and Build-A-Bear® announce their all-new collaboration! This adorable partnership allows fans to bring home a sweet PEEPS® treat that lasts forever. The PEEPS® branded collection includes cuddly plush Bunnies and PEEPS®-themed accessories that guarantee you'll have the cutest companion this Easter season.

Available online and rolling into Build-A-Bear Workshop stores nationwide, you can make your own PEEPS® Build-A-Bear Bunnies using the online Bear Builder and have your furry friend sent to you or pick up your furry friend at your favorite local Workshop with the new Buy Online, Pickup In-Store or curbside options. Fans can also select delivery by Shipt and have your furry friend delivered directly to your doorstep that same day!

Packed with PEEPSONALITY®, the limited-edition PEEPS® Build-A-Bear make-your-own plush Bunnies are available in four huggable colors - pink, yellow, blue and rainbow. Want to dress up your furry friend? Add a heartwarming message and a splash of color with a PEEPS® reversible bandana. A PEEPS® branded pajama set, t-shirt or Chick wristie accessory in yellow, pink and blue are also available to add seasonal flare to a classic furry friend.

"Just in time for Spring, we're thrilled to be bringing the sweetness of PEEPS® to the Build-A-Bear Workshop," said Jennifer Kretchmar, Chief Digital & Merchandising Officer at Build-A-Bear. "PEEPS® fans are sure to love this instantly recognizable collection, from the signature bunny ears to the eye-catching Spring colors! What could be better than cuddling this furry friend not only at Easter, but all year long!"

"PEEPS® Marshmallow Candies have been an Easter favorite for nearly seven decades, and we love bringing our iconic characters to life in new ways each year," said Caitlin Servian, PEEPS® Brand Manager. "We're delighted to be joining forces with Build-A-Bear to give fans the chance to celebrate the season with their very own PEEPS® Bunny plush, or by decking out their favorite bear in some sweet PEEPS® Build-A-Bear clothing and accessories."

In celebration of their sweet collaboration, the PEEPS® Chick mascot will be a Guest of Build-A-Bear Workshop to experience the First Stuffing Premiere and give fans a firsthand glimpse into the furry friend making experience. Fans can view this unique experience on the official Facebook and YouTube accounts of Build-A-Bear starting on February 18 at 9:00am CST and see Easter's cutest stuffed animal companion made from start to finish.

To learn more about what PEEPS® Brand has in store for fans this Spring, visit www.peepsbrand.com and follow @PEEPSBRAND on social media!

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands - PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, " Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on "adding a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. The company has nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations that provide guests of all ages an interactive entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. It also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing activities on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder" as well as the new "Bear Builder 3D Workshop". In addition, the company leverages its brand's power and equity beyond retail through entertaining content, wholesale products and non-plush consumer product categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) - Get Report posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

