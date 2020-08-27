Peelin' Good- The Zest Is Yet To Come National Tour Launches

Limoneira Company (the "Company" or "Limoneira") (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that the Peelin' Good- The...

Limoneira Company (the "Company" or "Limoneira") (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that the Peelin' Good- The Zest is Yet to Come tour, part of Limoneira's Take a Healthy Stand/Nature's Pharmacy™ educational platform, will kick off Tuesday, September 1st and will "travel virtually" coast to coast and visit 18 US cities and Toronto. These cities are headquarters to most of the largest supermarkets in the United States and Canada.

The local influencers are leaders in the food and drink space and have followers in the several thousands. They will be sharing delicious recipes with Limoneira lemons and other citrus and fun tips for the whole family and will also be directing them to the many great grocery stores to get healthy.

Each month the influencers will share tips and highlight the important work that professional Retail Dietitian/Nutritionists do. The Retail Dietitians Business Alliance (RDBA) serves as the professional group to almost 2,000 retail dietitians throughout the US and Canada and is sponsored by Limoneira.

A spotlight will also be shown on Lemonade Day, a fun, experiential program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their very own business - a lemonade stand. Each year, in participating cities, youth have the opportunity to experience entrepreneurship by setting up their business during their city's community-wide Lemonade Day.

Alex Teague, Limoneira COO says, "The current pandemic has demonstrated how important health is. This topic and supporting communities have been part of Limoneira's foundation for 126 years. Our Company's founders were entrepreneurs, and that is why we sponsor the Lemonade Day organization. This tour reinforces health and rolling up one's sleeves to get the job done."

"Lemons are one of the healthiest things that can be consumed, and they're extremely versatile. Our influencers will be sharing not only delicious and healthy recipes, but the many ways lemons can be used in beauty, green cleaning and fun lifestyles," added John Carter, Limoneira's Vice President of Global Sales.

Limoneira Company, a 126-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lç moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,700 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.

