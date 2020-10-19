Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, announced the appointment of Pedro Vasquez to its Global Occupier Services (GOS) business as Global Executive Account Director, effective today.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Report, a leading global real estate services firm, announced the appointment of Pedro Vasquez to its Global Occupier Services (GOS) business as Global Executive Account Director, effective today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005698/en/

Pedro Vasquez (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Vasquez will lead client solutions and partner across all Cushman & Wakefield geographies and service lines to ensure cohesive and seamless connectivity to deliver the full potential of the firm's capabilities.

"Filling this position is significant as we continue to execute on our strategy of placing top client-facing professionals closest to our biggest clients," said Bill Knightly, Chief Executive of Cushman & Wakefield's GOS. "Our largest, most complex clients require senior dedicated leadership as we remain laser-focused on providing the best services and solutions to them. Pedro's appointment is also a prime example of our investment in our people, our most important asset."

"I look forward to joining the Cushman & Wakefield team and leveraging my years of experience to further elevate the firm's dedication to client experience," said Vasquez. "Cushman & Wakefield has demonstrated leadership and innovation through the pandemic. Continuing to enhance client performance while operating safely in the current environment is our top priority."

Most recently, Vasquez worked as the Head of Global Account Management Enablement at JLL. In this role, he oversaw JLL's Global Account Management Center of Excellence for its Corporate Solutions business. Vasquez brings more than 25 years of experience having overseen more than 10 clients occupying 40 million square feet of real estate and having served as an executive on major client accounts.

In addition to his commercial real estate responsibilities, Vasquez was the initial founder of JLL's Latino Empowerment Resource Network.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Report is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005698/en/