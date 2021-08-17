Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation And Champions From The Professional Sports, Entertainment And Video Gaming Communities #GoHead2Head To #CancelChildhoodCancer This September

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer is the number one cause of death by disease in children in the United States, and among all cancer diagnoses in kids under 15, brain tumors are both the deadliest and most common.

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer is the number one cause of death by disease in children in the United States, and among all cancer diagnoses in kids under 15, brain tumors are both the deadliest and most common. However, when it comes to investments in cancer research, pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers continue to take a backseat.

Children with cancer deserve better, which is why the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is teaming up with champions from the professional sports, entertainment and video gaming communities this September to #GoHead2Head to #CancelChildhoodCancer.

Each September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, PBTF and other leaders in the pediatric cancer community come together to #CancelChildhoodCancer. This year, PBTF partners will channel their competitive spirit to amplify this call for change. Instead of battling to see who can raise the most "likes," participants will #GoHead2Head each week to raise funds for research that's taking kids' brain cancer head on. And thanks to a special challenge match from The Sontag Foundation, supporters will have an opportunity to double their impact.

The campaign officially kicks off September 1, but you can get a head start today by registering at www.curethekids.org/gohead2head or emailing info@curethekids.org for early access to the line-up and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month toolkit.

Individuals and families who have been impacted by a child's brain tumor or other cancer diagnosis are also invited to attend Engaging in Advocacy: How to Amplify the Power of Your Story on August 26. This free webinar, hosted by PBTF with support from the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer, will share ways to advocate to #CancelChildhoodCancer through personal storytelling. Presenters for this webinar include Sarah Milberg, Director of Government Relations and Advocacy at St. Baldrick's Foundation, Ginny McLean, Outreach and Communications Director for the Swifty Foundation, and Rene Marsh, CNN's government regulation and transportation correspondent. Visit www.curethekids.org/webinar to register.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor FoundationEvery day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest and most common form of cancer in kids under 15. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF's mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Since 1991, PBTF has provided strategic leadership and funding to accelerate the number of targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors today, while equipping families with the patient family education, financial relief, and emotional support they need to navigate their child's journey. A world without childhood brain tumors is possible when we work together to put kids first. Learn more at www.curethekids.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pediatric-brain-tumor-foundation-and-champions-from-the-professional-sports-entertainment-and-video-gaming-communities-gohead2head-to-cancelchildhoodcancer-this-september-301356305.html

SOURCE Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation