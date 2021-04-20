Pedaling Towards A Greener Future, BCycle Offers Free Electric Bicycle Rides In Celebration Of Earth Day

WATERLOO, Wis., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering best-in-class bike share systems, BCycle celebrates Earth Day by offering free 30-minute rides on Thursday, April 22 in select participating cities across the United States, using promo code EarthDay21 in the BCycle app. Proven to be an environmentally sustainable transportation alternative, free rides at all-electric BCycle fleets will be available to communities in Broward County, Florida; Greenville, South Carolina; Madison, Wisconsin; and Santa Barbara, California.

Brought to you by Trek Bicycle, BCycle bike share systems make it easy for communities to #GoByBike and take collective action against climate change by empowering people to choose cycling over other modes of transportation that could otherwise be harmful to our planet. With a mission to get more people on bikes, BCycle systems offset millions of pounds of carbon emissions per year in the markets they serve. Whether you choose to ride for fun, to commute, to run errands or for the physical and mental health benefits, by choosing to replace a car trip with a bike trip you're pedaling towards a greener future.

"In addition to just being fun, there are so many benefits to riding a bicycle or e-bike, like the impact a ride can have towards a better, cleaner future for our planet and people," said Morgan Ramaker, Executive Director of BCycle, LLC. "At BCycle we're so proud to be able to provide a commuting alternative and hope to inspire life-long sustainable choices that can make a real difference and positively affect climate change."

Get your free 30-minute ride using promo code EarthDay21 in the BCycle app (available for Android and iOS) at participating BCycle-owned locations, including:

Broward BCycle - Includes 125 bikes at 21 stations. Additional information can found online at broward.bcycle.com and on the local Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media channels.

- Includes 125 bikes at 21 stations. Additional information can found online at broward.bcycle.com and on the local Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media channels. Greenville BCycle - Includes 50 e-bikes at 8 stations. Additional information can found online at greenville.bcycle.com.

- Includes 50 e-bikes at 8 stations. Additional information can found online at greenville.bcycle.com. Madison BCycle - Includes 300 e-bikes at 50 stations. Additional information can be found online at madison.bcycle.com and on the local Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media channels.

- Includes 300 e-bikes at 50 stations. Additional information can be found online at madison.bcycle.com and on the local Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media channels. Santa Barbara BCycle - Includes 100 e-bikes at 3 stations. Additional information can be found online at santabarbara.bcycle.com and on the local Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media channels.

Join us in going green this Earth Day by going for a ride on an e-bike. To get started, visit the BCycle app www.bcycle.com/app or visit https://www.bcycle.com/news/2021/04/19/free-rides-on-earth-day-presented-by-trek.

About BCycle Headquartered in Waterloo, WI, BCycle LLC develops and delivers best-in-class bike share systems and is committed to providing an environmentally sustainable transportation alternative for cities. BCycle believes that bike share is the bicycle's role in public transit and is on a mission to change the world by getting more people on bikes. BCycle, a fully owned subsidiary of Trek Bicycle, partners with organizations across the country to deliver community-based bike share. For more information, visit www.bcycle.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pedaling-towards-a-greener-future-bcycle-offers-free-electric-bicycle-rides-in-celebration-of-earth-day-301272663.html

SOURCE BCycle