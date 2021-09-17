Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the "Company") today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the market closes.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Report (the "Company") today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET.

To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps listed below:

On Friday, October 29, 2021, dial (877) 705-6003 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (8:50 AM ET);

Tell the operator that you are calling for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call;

State your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

A live webcast of the Earnings Call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log on to http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com ten minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Report is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,600 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

