Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the "Company") today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after the market closes.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after the market closes. The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 9:00 AM ET.

To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps listed below:

On Friday, October 30, 2020, dial (877) 705-6003 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (8:50 AM ET);

Tell the operator that you are calling for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call;

State your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

A live webcast of the Earnings Call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log on to http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com ten minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - Get Report is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005166/en/