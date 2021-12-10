Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Extends $1.0 Billion Of Debt Maturities And Increases Acquisition Capacity

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Report (the "Company") today announced that it has successfully extended more than $1.0 billion of current debt maturities. The Company also reached agreements with its banks and lending partners to increase its acquisition capacity and flexibility under the agreements governing its outstanding debt, including its $650.0 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility, $1.4 billion of term loans and working capital facilities, and $50.0 million private placement senior notes.

The Company extended the maturity of $611.0 million of the Company's $650.0 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility from January 2022 to March 2024, assuming the Company exercises its existing extension options. The maturity of $274.0 million of term loans was extended from January 2023 to March 2024. In addition, the maturity of approximately $162.8 million of term loans now may be extended, at the Company's option, from November 2022 to November 2023. If the Company exercises all of these debt extension options, the Company will have no meaningful debt maturities until November 2023.

The Company also increased the amount of reinvestment proceeds that can be used for new acquisitions to $1.0 billion, up from $500.0 million, and increased the amount of additional secured non-recourse indebtedness the Company is permitted to incur. In addition, Pebblebrook's banks and lending partners waived all existing financial covenants until the end of the second quarter of 2022, with substantially less-restrictive covenants through the end of the first quarter of 2023.

"We appreciate and value the continued strong support we have received from our entire lender group as the hotel industry recovers from the impact of the pandemic," said Raymond D. Martz, Chief Financial Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. "This debt extension and amendment improve our overall liquidity while also providing us with more acquisition capacity and flexibility to pursue additional investment opportunities."

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Report is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

