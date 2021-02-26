Pearson Acquires Spotlight To Provide Personalized Education Experience For All Students And Families

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson, the world's leading learning company, today announced the acquisition of Spotlight Education, a company that utilizes unique, proprietary technology to turn education data into personalized video reports available in over 30 languages. The reports provide clear, useful information and infographics that help families from all backgrounds and education levels understand data about student performance and progress.

Spotlight was founded in 2012 to help educators and parents better understand and make decisions about their student's education. The company has worked with schools, districts, and education companies to deliver millions of personalized reports. Pearson has worked with Spotlight since 2019 to help ensure that assessment results are available in a format that all families can understand, regardless of their native language. Spotlight currently has twenty employees based in California, all of whom will join Pearson.

"The feedback provided in student assessment reports provides vital information to teachers, families and students. This information can be leveraged to help families make important education decisions with lifelong impacts," said Lisa Lepic, Managing Director, School Assessment, Pearson. "In our efforts to offer more equitable solutions to the families we serve, we are excited to be able to integrate Spotlight's innovative technology to provide assessment results in a new format that is easier to understand and use, and helps families know when to provide more support for their children when they need it."

"No one can deliver clear information about student learning like Spotlight, and no organization can reach as many learners, parents, and educators as Pearson," said Josh Newman, Spotlight CEO and Founder. "By joining Pearson, we will positively impact millions of families and educators, just when the need for clarity is most profound."

This acquisition will help Pearson create better consumer experiences and advance Pearson's commitment to creating more equitable and inclusive educational opportunities for students and their families.

In addition to assessment reports, Spotlight also provides customized college and career guides which use a student's readily available data to plot a course to specific colleges and careers, including a timeline of specific, recommended action steps, and college-by-college recommendations.

