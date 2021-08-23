Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments Campaign And "Eyes On The Prize" Social Media Web-Series

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearle Vision has launched their latest installment in the critically acclaimed and award-winning Small Moments campaign, a cinematic mini-movie titled " Maya," in which a young Indian girl goes from feeling like an...

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearle Vision has launched their latest installment in the critically acclaimed and award-winning Small Moments campaign, a cinematic mini-movie titled " Maya," in which a young Indian girl goes from feeling like an outsider to a more confident young woman with the help of a Pearle Vision eye care expert. "Maya" continues Pearle Vision's strategy to showcase the "Small Moments" that form trusting relationships between the brand's eye care experts and their patients.

Created by Energy BBDO, the team hired acclaimed filmmaker Samir Mallal to direct. The Director of Photography on the ad is award-winning cinematographer Andrij Parekh, who won an Emmy for his work on HBO's Succession.

Doug Zarkin, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Pearle Vision says " At Pearle Vision we take pride in our 60-year commitment to care from the exam room to the retail floor. Maya is a wonderful depiction of how our team really takes the time to care for the person behind the eyes."

"Eyes On The Prize"In conjunction with "Maya," Pearle Vision will also launch "Eyes On The Prize," a two-part social media web-series in which they are teaming up with renowned parenting and youth development expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa, New York Times Best-Selling Author Kelle Hampton and star of the breakout web-series Quick Fix Actress Tia Mowery for a live, informative online conversation and Q&A. The discussions will cover the upcoming school year and advice for parents on how to work through the impact the past 18 months has had on mental and physical health, including the impact of further delaying annual wellness items such as an eye exam.

According to the American Optometric Association, One in four children in the U.S. have undetected vision problems which could impair learning. Says Zarkin "Experts believe that approximately 80 percent of learning comes through a child's eyes. So, the importance of an annual eye exam is truly a pathway to unlock a child's potential."

Part 1 of the web-series will be live on Instagram on September 9 th, 2021, at 5pm EST with Dr. Gilboa talking to Kelle Hampton .

th, 2021, at with Dr. Gilboa talking to . Part 2 of the web-series will be live on Instagram on September 14 th 2021, at 5pm EST with Dr. Gilboa talking to Tia Mowry . Access to the live events can be found on either Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry), Dr. Gilboa (@askdrg), and Kelle Hampton's (@etst) Instagram accounts

Kelle Hampton says "I'm thrilled to partner with Pearle Vision to help support moms as we navigate the complex challenges of returning to school during a pandemic and after a collective stressful year."

Dr. Deborah Gilboa says " Joining Pearle Vision on their "Eyes On The Prize" web-series I believe will offer parents more support to help them create a plan for themselves and with their children to navigate this new normal just a little easier"

Say Tia Mowry " Mental and physical health is something I have long been passionate about. With my son's recent diagnosis of vision acuity issues, joining Pearle Vision's "Eyes On The Prize" web-series is a fantastic opportunity to openly discuss the challenges today's parents are facing head on as we head into the heart of the fall 2021 school year. They say it takes a village, and I'm proud to lend my voice and experiences to the discussion."

Available for Interviews and slated to participate in the social media initiative are:

ABOUT TIA MOWRY: https://www.instagram.com/tiamowry/?utm_medium=copy_linkTia is known for starring in the iconic sitcom Sister, Sister, and currently stars in Netflix's NAACP Image Award-winning series Family Reunion . She has published several books, and her second cookbook, The Quick Fix Kitchen, will be released on September 28 th. She hosts her own YouTube channel, Tia Mowry's Quick Fix, with weekly videos that help viewers solve life's little dilemmas fast. It is Kin Community's fastest growing channel to date. Tia has a devoted and strong social media presence of over 21 million followers.

DR. DEBORAH GILBOA: https://www.instagram.com/askdoctorg/?utm_medium=copy_link Deborah Gilboa, MD, (aka "Dr. G") works with families, educators, executives, and businesses to identify the mindset and strategies to turn stress to an advantage. She is a leading media personality seen regularly on TODAY, Good Morning America and is the Resilience Expert for The Doctors. She is also featured frequently in The Washington Post, The New York Times, Huffington Post, and countless other digital and print outlets. Dr. G is board certified attending family physician and is fluent in American Sign Language. She lives in Pittsburgh with her four boys.

KELLE HAMPTON: https://www.instagram.com/etst/?utm_medium=copy_linkKelle is the New York Times Best-selling author of Bloom and writes about parenting and celebration on her blog Enjoying the Small Things. Kelle has also created several online courses and guides which have served thousands of students and readers. She's Vice President of the non-profit Ruby's Rainbow. Kelle has contributed to Parents, Parenting, The Today Show, Good Housekeeping, NPR's All Things Considered and Magnolia Journal.

DOUG ZARKIN: Doug Zarkin Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for Pearle Vision holds an impressive array of honors for his marketing and brand building work including an ANA Genius Award, Brandweek's Constellation Award, a Silver Clio Award, and multiple Effie Awards. He was recently named a Retail Innovator Award Winner and was recognized by his peers as Top 40 Over 40 and twice recognized as Innovative Marketer of The Year by The CMO Club.

ABOUT PEARLE VISIONToday, with more than 550 EyeCare Centers located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, Pearle Vision is built around a doctor-centered business model with a primary focus to deliver genuine eye care to patients and become the neighborhood trusted source for all their eye care and eye wear needs. Pearle Vision is owned by Luxottica, a leader in premium fashion, luxury, and sports eyewear. For more information, visit PearleVision.com.

