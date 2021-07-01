Pearl Insurance Wins "Best Of PIMA" At PIMA's 2021 Competition

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Insurance won six top awards, including "Best of PIMA," in an annual competition hosted by PIMA (Professional Insurance Marketing Association). A member-driven trade association focused exclusively on the sponsored benefits market, PIMA has more than 450 members from over 100 companies, including some of the largest insurance brokerage firms and insurance carriers in the world.

"Every year, Pearl Marketing Group submits campaigns we have deployed on behalf of our clients," Gary Pearl, Chairman and CEO of Pearl Companies, said. "It's a great opportunity for us to receive feedback and recognition by our colleagues and peers within the industry. We have accumulated many awards in the past, but this year's recognition was a powerful statement. It testifies to the work we do because we were up against some of the industry's giants. I am extremely proud of these results that are due to the unified, collaborative efforts across many of our departments. This proves that when our teams work hard, work smart, and work together (our mission), Pearl Insurance is the best in the business at what we do!"

Despite the challenges faced due to the global pandemic, Pearl Insurance came away with one silver award, four gold awards, and the Best of PIMA 2021. Awards are presented based on scores earned in results (50 percent), strategy (25 percent), and creative execution (25 percent). All gold award winners are automatically considered for the annual Best of PIMA award.

This year's awards were presented during the 2021 Summer Insights Conference in New Orleans. Pearl Insurance competed against some of the biggest names and budgets in the insurance marketing industry and swept the awards in these top categories:

Gold and Best of PIMA: Text Message Opt-In for Billing Reminders Campaign (Conservation/Retention)

Text Message Opt-In for Billing Reminders Campaign (Conservation/Retention) Gold: Expedited Issuance Life and Disability Campaigns (Guaranteed Issue/Simplified Issue Product)

Expedited Issuance Life and Disability Campaigns (Guaranteed Issue/Simplified Issue Product) Gold: American Chemical Society (ACS) "The Balanced Equation" (Self-Promotion/Branding/Awareness)

American Chemical Society (ACS) "The Balanced Equation" (Self-Promotion/Branding/Awareness) Gold: The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Level Term Life Campaign (Solicitation for an Underwritten Product)

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Level Term Life Campaign (Solicitation for an Underwritten Product) Silver: Engineers Professional Liability Insurance Campaign/Business Insurance Lines Systematic Marketing Emails (Lead Generation)

PIMA hosts the annual competition and awards presentation during its Insights Awards meeting, which highlights the best work in the insurance marketing industry and recognizes excellence in marketing materials.

One of the Pearl Companies, Pearl Insurance is recognized as one of the top Broker/Administrators and Managing General Underwriters (MGU) in the United States and serves as an insurance broker, administrator, and marketer. Pearl has offices in Illinois, New York, and Kansas.

