Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum Sets Premiere Of Virtual For Love Of Country Gala

Gala to Feature Star-Studded Cast of Celebrities, Musicians, Entertainers, and Heroic Legends - World War II Heroes - on December 5 at 7:00 p.m. Across All Time Zones

HONOLULU, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is hosting its beloved annual gala, For Love of Country, virtually on December 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. across all time zones.

For Love of Country Gala

Guests from across Hawaii and the mainland are invited to tune in, at no charge, via the gala website, Facebook Live or locally on KHON to experience an unforgettable evening of tribute, performances and celebration honoring the values and valor of four American World War II heroes - from Admiral Chester Nimitz to Hawaii's own Col. Jack DeTour.

Celebrity guests, including actor Treat Williams and Jon Seda, star of NBC's Chicago P.D. and HBO's The Pacific, will offer heartfelt tributes.

Musical stars Tony Orlando, the Dutton Family, Kala'e, Bobby Moderow, Anuhea, Celine Carr, and The Voice's Thunderstorm Artis, along with his brother Ron Artis, will provide endless entertainment.

Joining the premiere of For Love of Country is free.

However, if you're interested in purchasing a virtual table or ticket, you'll receive a delicious meal, along with a centerpiece, wine hand-selected from Napa Valley and artisanal dessert to complete your at-home gala experience. Diners from Hawaii will enjoy a four course fine dining experience provided by Chef Chai, of Pacifica Honolulu. Guests on the mainland will feast on a meal of specially made meats, cheeses, treats, and other culinary delights curated for this event by Zingermans.

Every dollar raised during this year's For Love of Country Gala will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 by the Ray Foundation, providing essential support to protect America's World War II Battlefield Museum and the programs we deliver sharing the character of our World War II heroes for generations to come.

To purchase a virtual table or meal, please visit www.ForLoveOfCountryGala.org.

To watch the program in Hawaii, tune in to KHON on December 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.To watch the program from the mainland, view the livestream at www.ForLoveOfCountryGala.org.

Text "PHAM" to 56651 to donate today.

About Pearl Harbor Aviation MuseumPearl Harbor Aviation Museum is located on Historic Ford Island, where bombs fell during the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. Walk the Pearl Harbor battlefield where the attack began, enter the bullet-scarred hangars, and see the control tower and aircraft of the battle, including a Japanese Zero and the B-17 Swamp Ghost. Hear the stories of World War II heroes and their response to the attack that changed our nation and world. Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum's mission is to steward American's first aviation battlefield of World War II. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that depends on membership, volunteers, and donations for support. To join, volunteer or support, visit www.PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org.

