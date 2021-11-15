Pear Therapeutics Provides 2021 Business Update And Reaffirms Full Year 2021 Revenue Guidance

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. ("Pear"), the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), today provides an update on significant progress in its commercialization, pipeline, and platform strategy prior to the expected closing of its business combination with Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (THMA) . Pear has demonstrated expanded payor reimbursement, increased prescribing, and extensive real-world product performance. In addition, Pear's pipeline and platform offer an opportunity to create and commercialize PDTs across many disease states.

"The rapidly emerging PDT category is building momentum with accelerating clinical validation, patient adoption, prescriber utilization, and payor reimbursement," said Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Pear Therapeutics. "In 2021, we achieved great progress in forging the commercial model for the category and executing in line with our guidance. In the first three quarters of the year, we expanded the use of, and access for, our three FDA-authorized products, reSET ®, reSET-O ®, and Somryst ®. We believe that access to PDTs is critical to enabling increased treatment accessibility for patients across wide-ranging socioeconomic backgrounds with the potential to reduce overall healthcare spending in the U.S."

Year to Date Business Highlights

Pear expanded payor coverage for its portfolio of marketed products

More than 30 organizations now provide access to Pear's PDTs by either listing on a formulary as a covered benefit or purchasing products in bulk. Pear is on target to achieve 30 million covered lives by year-end.

Massachusetts became the first state to cover PDTs for all Medicaid patients. Pear's products, reSET and reSET-O, were added to MassHealth's Non-Drug Product List, effective November 1, 2021.

Pear's PDTs were made available on major national product formularies. Prime Therapeutics made reSET and reSET-O available to Blue Cross Blue Shield plans via their standard formulary or custom formularies, and one of the top three pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) is providing national opt-in access for reSET, reSET‑O, and Somryst.

Pear expanded prescribing of its portfolio of marketed products

Prescriptions for Pear's three FDA‑authorized products totaled approximately 10,500 at the end of Q3 2021, and Pear reaffirms its guidance of 12,500 prescriptions for fiscal year 2021. To date, more than 900 clinicians across more than 35 states have written prescriptions for one or more of Pear's three FDA-authorized products. Institutions deploying its PDTs include large addiction health systems, hospital network providers, and academic medical centers such as ChristianaCare, Crossroads, Northwell Health, M Health Fairview, and Kaiser Permanente Washington.

The American Medical Association (AMA) Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Editorial Panel announced CPT Category 1 codes that will allow for the reporting of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) monitoring services, which will go into effect January 2023.

Pear demonstrated health equity, enhanced clinical outcomes, and reduced treatment costs for patients utilizing PDTs

Analysis of data from more than 3,000 patients using reSET-O demonstrated high and durable real-world engagement and a positive association between product use and reduced illicit opioid use and retention in treatment 1.

Treatment of real-world patients with opioid use disorder who used an 84-day prescription of reSET-O compared to patients who did not engage with reSET-O resulted in a reduction in total cost by $2,708 and a 46% lower incidence of hospital-related stays over 9-months, as measured from the patient's use of, or non-engagement with, reSET-O 2. A second 84-day prescription (i.e., a "refill") was associated with further improved outcomes, higher levels of treatment retention, and fewer hospital encounters compared to patients treated with a single 84-day script of reSET-O 3.

Preliminary findings from the DREAM study, a decentralized clinical trial examining the real-world impact of Somryst on chronic insomnia, demonstrate that use of Somryst is associated with significant reductions in insomnia severity 4. Pear expects to complete study enrollment and report clinical outcome study results in 2022.

Pear expects to publish six-month health economic data for reSET and Somryst and 12-month health economic data for reSET-O in the first half of 2022.

Pear delivered on its commitment to rural and underserved populations by working with groups including the Ninilchik Village Tribe in Alaska and State Opioid Response (SOR) grants by Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Pear advanced its market leading pipeline and platform

Pear bolstered its pipeline through the license of multiple technologies from Empatica, etectRx, and Keywise in 2021, including digital biomarkers, machine learning algorithms, and sensor-based technologies. Since its inception, Pear has in-licensed or acquired 16 new technologies.

Pear advanced its industry-first scalable end-to-end platform to discover, develop, and commercialize PDTs, advancing integration with EHR systems and streamlining the use of PDTs via its Patient Services Center.

Pear received an SSAE 18 SOC2 Type II audit certification and was granted a new patent covering systems and methods for ensuring data security in the treatment of diseases and disorders using digital therapeutics, underscoring Pear's commitment to protecting patient data and complying with applicable laws and regulations concerning access to and use of patient data.

Pear remains on track for projected full year 2021 revenue

Based on preliminary results for the three quarters ended September 30, 2021, Pear reaffirms its $4 million revenue guidance for full year 2021.

Pear positioning itself to be a public company

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all closing conditions, upon the consummation of the previously announced business combination with Thimble Point, Pear will become a public company traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PEAR."

Upsized the fully-committed $125 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) from leading healthcare and technology investors, including Neuberger Berman and a leading Integrated Delivery Network.

The combined company's board of directors will be initially comprised of seven directors, including the nominees (i) Jorge Gomez, current CFO of Dentsply Sirona and former CFO of Cardinal Health, (ii) Kirthiga Reddy, co-founder of F7 Ventures and previously a partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, and (iii) Alison Bauerlein, co-founder, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Finance at Inogen.

Pear team expanded from approximately 200 employees as of June 30, 2021, to approximately 250 employees as of September 30, 2021.

Business Combination with Thimble Point Acquisition Corp

As previously announced on June 22, 2021, Pear and Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (THMA) , a special purpose acquisition company, entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in Pear becoming a publicly listed company. A special meeting for Thimble Point stockholders to vote on the combination with Pear will be held virtually on November 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM, Eastern Time. Subject to stockholder approval, the business combination is expected to close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions. Upon closing, the Combined Company will trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "PEAR".

About Pear Therapeutics

