Peanut Allergy: Outlook On Global Disease Burden And Therapies (Palforzia)

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982315/?utm_source=PRN The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers of Palforzia immunotherapy.This report provides a brief explanation of peanut allergy disorder with regional prevalence rates; discusses the different types of diagnostic tests and their applicability in diagnosing various allergens; and provides an overview of the growing immunotherapy market. This report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive package that includes - - A section on diagnostic products such as skin prick tests, specific IgE tests and oral food challenge tests.- An overview section on guidelines for the prevention of peanut allergy.- Specific chapters that focus on unmet needs, economic burden, emerging therapies, and regulatory structure.- A company profiles section that provides background information on companies active in the diagnostic and treatment arenas is also included. Report Includes:- An overview of the global market for peanut allergy- Analysis of current and future market dynamics of peanut allergy market and identification of key drivers, restraints and opportunities- Coverage of disease background and epidemiology and discussion on disease burden of peanut allergy- Discussion on technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the future marketplace and pipeline analysis of new products- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast and market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and their key market strategies- Profiles of major players of the industry, including Beckman Coulter Inc., GlaxoSmithKline and Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc. Summary:The objective of this study is to provide an overview of the current and future market dynamics of the peanut allergy treatment market.This report explores the key drivers, management of peanut allergy, epidemiology, economic burden, and includes an overview of PALFORZIA, a new peanut allergen treatment.The key players of peanut allergy management are also discussed in the report.This report highlights current and future market potential for PALFORZIA, with an emphasis on the epidemiological and economic burden of peanut allergy.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982315/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peanut-allergy-outlook-on-global-disease-burden-and-therapies-palforzia-301170917.html

SOURCE Reportlinker