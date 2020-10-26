Peace Forum Held For Building Holistic And Pluralistic Visions Of Peace

NANJING, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Nanjing, Jiangsu, a peace forum was held offline and online from October 24 to 25, focusing on building holistic and pluralistic visions of peace for a new era.

As a member of the International Cities of Peace, Nanjing organized the 2020 Nanjing Peace Forum, in partnership with UNESCO, the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO and Information Office of Jiangsu Provincial Government, in order to engage a more global, interdisciplinary and pluralistic reflection on the concept of sustainable peace, according to the Publicity Department of Nanjing Municipal Government.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, and United Nations Day falls on October 24. Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO, said that achieving a holistic and sustained peace has remained central to the mission of UNESCO, and the UN.

In the face of the unprecedented global health crisis of COVID-19, Ramos pointed that misunderstandings, mistrust, and potential for conflict are intertwined in a globalized world. She suggested that people respond to these tremendous social transformations through strengthening resilience and solidarity, as well as laying foundations for sustainable peace and mutual respect.

As the leading humanitarian organization saving lives, delivering food assistance in emergencies, and working to improve nutrition and build resilience, the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. Maha Ahmed, WFP China Deputy Director, said that the link between hunger and armed conflict is a vicious circle.

Research has revealed that WFP's programmes can contribute to improving the prospects for peace through improving social cohesion, increasing opportunity and inclusion, and enhancing citizen-state trust, according to Ahmed.

In 2017, Nanjing became China's first International City of Peace. The Nanjing Massacre in 1937 during World War II makes people in this city more aware of the significance of peace. Han Liming, mayor of Nanjing, said that the city wishes to build a friendship bridge to promote international cooperation, strive for win-win development and make contributions to world peace and development.

At the end of the forum, a Nanjing Peace Consensus was launched by representatives, aiming to promote the aspirations of all people for the realization of sustainable peace and collaboration among the nations through education, science, culture, and communications.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Nanjing Municipal Government