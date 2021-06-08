PEACE Cable And PCCW Global To Leverage Infinera's ICE6 For High-performance PEACE Submarine Cable System

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEACE Cable International Network Co., Limited, an international submarine cable system company which is devoted to interconnected global communications, and PCCW Global, a leading international telecommunications service provider, today announce that they will deploy the Infinera (INFN) - Get Report ICE6 optical engine solution on the Mediterranean Segment of the Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) submarine cable system. The best-in-class Infinera optical engine solution will provide the PEACE submarine cable system with the ability to transmit record-breaking capacity of nearly 25 terabits per fiber pair, while laying the foundation for enhanced service scalability, flexibility and future differentiation.

Following extensive technology evaluation and application analysis, the Infinera ICE6 solution was selected based on its outstanding capabilities, including the ability to achieve industry-leading, commercially deployable performance with a combination of ultra-high baud rates and an advanced modulation technique known as long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping. Both capabilities are using the latest 7-nm ASIC technology, highly optimized algorithms and Infinera's second-generation Nyquist subcarriers.

The high-speed, 15,000-km PEACE submarine cable system offers high-capacity, low-latency routes connecting China, Europe and Africa. In addition to France, the cable will land in Malta, Cyprus, Egypt, Djibouti, Kenya, Pakistan and other countries and regions, with onward terrestrial connectivity to China.

Mr. Sun Xiao Hua, Chief Operating Officer, PEACE Cable International Network Co., Limited, said, "We are committed to being a leading international submarine cable operator, providing customers with an open, flexible and carrier-neutral service that enables them to choose any device that they prefer. This collaboration with Infinera is just the beginning. Welcome aboard."

Mr. Haitham Zahran, Vice President - EMEA Subsea Cable Systems, PCCW Global, said, "PEACE submarine cable system is specifically optimized for maximum capacity per fiber pair and our advanced network design enables us to continue to embrace new technologies in order to meet growing bandwidth demand over these important routes. We are hopeful that it will soon be the highest-performing open cable system connecting Asia, Europe and Africa."

Mr. Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Infinera, said, "Infinera has always excelled in providing solutions that help network operators extract the greatest amount of value from their submarine assets. ICE6 enables PCCW Global and PEACE Cable to offer industry-leading, open, scalable and flexible services to their customers over the PEACE submarine cable system, as demand across these regions continues to grow dramatically."

