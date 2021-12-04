PEABODY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Peabody Energy Corporation On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) - Get Peabody Energy Corporation Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Peabody on September 28, 2020. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Peabody have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that from April 3, 2017 through September 28, 2018, defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the safety practices at the Company's North Goonyella mine, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by defendants: (i) the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event; (ii) the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures; and (iii) as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Peabody, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

