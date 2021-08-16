Pea Processed Ingredients Market By Type, Application, Source And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pea Processed Ingredients Market by Type (Pea protein (Isolates, Concentrates and Textured), Pea starch, Pea fiber, Pea Flour), Application (Food & Beverages), Source (Yellow split peas, chickpeas and lentils), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pea processed ingredients market is expected to value at USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach nearly USD 5.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Growing vegan population and popularity of plant based ingredients is resulting to the increase in the demand for pea processed ingredients. Further, advancements in the extraction and processing technologies is also triggering the market growth for pea processed ingredients. In addition to this, increase in the demand for gluten free products is also resulting to the rise in the demand for pea processed ingredients.

Protein segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021 for pea processed ingredients market

By different type, pea processed ingredients market has been segmented into pea protein, pea starch, pea flour and pea fiber. Pea protein is highest in the pea processed ingredients business owing to the increasing demand for plant based ingredients. In addition to this, rising awareness towards the benefits offered by pea protein is boosting this segment over the years. Pea protein is neutral in taste and has an array of applications in the food, beverage, pet food and feed industries. Several countries are now focusing on increasing pea processing to enhance the pea protein production

The food application will hold the largest share in the pea processed ingredients market

Pea processed ingredients finds numerous applications in the food industry supported by its cost-effectiveness and nutritional benefits. It is used in several food applications that includes meat & meat substitutes, functional foods, performance nutrition, snacks, bakery products, confectionery among others. It is largely used for rendering food products with the required texture, consistency, and stability. Pea processed ingredients is a clean label substitute and is a popular choice among the customers.

North America is expected to hold a significant share in the pea processed ingredients market globally

The pea processed ingredients market in the North America region is the largest. It is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate due to the rise in demand from large economies, US, Canada and Mexico. Industrial food manufacturers are focused on developing different product formats sourced from peas. Pea processed ingredients is among the most versatile ingredients and can be formulated into food, beverage and others that includes pet food, feed and industrial. However, given the high prices of pea processed ingredients, their demands have remained popular in developed markets. Growing vegan population North America is also a major factor triggering the market growth during the forecast period.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Overview of the Pea Processed Ingredients Market4.2 Global: Pea Processed Ingredient Market, by Type & Country4.3 Global: Pea Processed Ingredient Market, by Food Application4.4 Global: Pea Processed Ingredient Market, by Source & Region

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Vegan Population and Popularity of Plant-Based Products5.2.1.2 Advancements in Extraction and Processing Technologies5.2.1.3 Growing Consumer Awareness About Nutritional Benefits Offered by Pea and Pea-Based Products5.2.1.4 Increase in Demand for Gluten-Free Food Products5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Extraction and Processing of Pea Processed Ingredients5.2.2.2 Low Processing Outputs Resulting in Limited Supply to Manufacturers5.2.2.3 Decrease in the Production of Dry Pea5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Development and Deployment of New Application Areas in Pea Processed Ingredients5.2.3.2 Lack of Allergen Properties Helping Acceptability Against Conventional Plant-Based Proteins5.2.3.3 Advancements in Texture Properties Supporting Adoption in Baking Ingredients5.2.3.4 Rise in Demand from the Pet Food Industry5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Supply Constraints Hampering Growth Prospects5.2.4.2 Trade Barriers due to COVID-19 Outbreak5.2.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis: (Market Dynamics)

6 Industry Trends6.1 Supply Chain Analysis6.1.1 Smooth Procurement of Raw Materials6.1.2 Apt Distribution Channel to Reduce Demand-Supply Gap6.2 Patent Analysis6.3 Regulatory Framework6.4 Food & Beverage Ingredients Ecosystem/Market Map6.5 Yc Ycc Shift6.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.6.1 Threat of New Entrants6.6.2 Threat of Substitutes6.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.6.5 Degree of Competition6.7 Trade Data Analysis6.8 Pricing Analysis6.8.1 Introduction6.8.2 Pea Starch Pricing Analysis, by Type (Usd/Tons)6.9 Pricing Factors Impacting the Pea Processed Ingredient Market6.9.1 Raw Material Varieties and Climate Conditions6.9.2 Favourable Climatic Conditions to Produce Base Material6.9.3 Demand and Supply Factors6.9.4 Manufacturing Cost6.9.5 Logistic Cost6.9.6 Regulatory Reforms6.9.7 Nature of Competition in the Market6.9.8 Economic Condition6.9.9 Product Life Cycle6.10 Case Study Analysis: The Pea Processed Ingredients Market6.11 Customer Analysis

7 Pea Processed Ingredients Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis-Type7.3 Protein7.3.1 Shifting Consumer Preferences Toward Plant-Based Foods to Drive the Demand for Pea Proteins7.3.2 Isolates7.3.3 Concentrates7.3.4 Textured7.4 Flour7.4.1 Increasing Usage in Bakery and Snacks End-Use Industries to Drive the Market Growth7.5 Starch7.5.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Gluten-Free Foods to Propel the Demand for Quality Pea Starches7.6 Fibers7.6.1 Health Benefits of Pea Fibers to Increase Their Use in Various Food and Feed Applications

8 Pea Processed Ingredients Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis-Application8.3 Food8.3.1 Meat and Meat Substitutes8.3.1.1 Globally Rising Vegan Populations to Drive the Demand for Plant-Based Meat Substitutes8.3.2 Performance Nutrition8.3.2.1 Increasing Cases of Lactose Intolerance and Growing Adoption in Supplements to Drive the Adoption of Pea Protein in Performance Nutrition8.3.2.2 Protein Powders8.3.2.3 Sports/Protein Drinks8.3.2.4 Protein Bars/Meal Replacement Bars8.3.3 Functional Foods8.3.3.1 Growing Awareness Toward the Functional Benefits of Pea Ingredients to Support the Growth in Functional Foods8.3.4 Snacks8.3.4.1 Demand for Healthy Snacking Alternatives to Drive the Demand for Pea Ingredients in Snacks8.3.5 Bakery Products8.3.5.1 Demand for Healthy Alternatives to Drive the Use of Pea Protein in Baking Applications8.3.6 Confectionery8.3.6.1 Consumer Demand for Healthier Confectionery Products to Lead to the Introduction of Newer Pea Ingredients8.3.7 Other Food Applications8.4 Beverages8.4.1 Easy Solubility and Adoption in Plant-Based Beverages to Support Pea Ingredients Growth8.5 Other Applications8.5.1 Benefits of Pea Ingredients on Animal Health and Wellbeing to Drive the Demand

9 Pea Processed Ingredients Market, by Source9.1 Introduction9.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis-Source Type9.3 Yellow Split Peas9.3.1 High Production Rates and Protein Content Favor Demand for Yellow Split Peas9.4 Chickpeas9.4.1 Improvements in Technological Capabilities and Innovation to Drive Growth for Chickpeas in Pea Protein9.5 Lentils9.5.1 Easy Availability and Lower Costs to Drive Global Demand for Lentils

10 Pea Processed Ingredients Market, by Function10.1 Introduction10.2 Binding & Thickening10.2.1 Major Use of Pea Starch & Flours as a Binding & Thickening Agent for Manufacturing Snacks10.3 Gelling10.3.1 Use of Pea Proteins and Starches as a Gelling Agent in Confectionery Products10.4 Texturizing10.4.1 Pea Ingredients Used in Enhancing the Texture of Meat Products10.5 Film Forming10.5.1 Pea Ingredients Used as Film-Forming Agents in the Manufacturing of Tablets10.6 Other Functions

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Key Player Strategies12.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Players12.5 COVID-19-Specific Company Response12.5.1 Ingredion Incorporated12.5.2 Roquette Freres12.5.3 Emsland Group12.5.4 Dupont12.5.5 Kerry12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)12.6.1 Stars12.6.2 Emerging Leaders12.6.3 Pervasive Players12.6.4 Participants12.7 Product Footprint12.8 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)12.8.1 Progressive Companies12.8.2 Starting Blocks12.8.3 Responsive Companies12.8.4 Dynamic Companies12.9 Competitive Scenario12.9.1 New Product Launches12.9.2 Deals12.9.3 Others

13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Players13.1.1 Emsland Group13.1.2 Dupont13.1.3 Roquette Freres13.1.4 Kerry13.1.5 Vestkorn Milling As13.1.6 Ingredion Incorporated13.1.7 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Sa13.1.8 Axiom Foods Inc.13.1.9 Felleskjopet Rogaland Agder 13.1.10 Agt Food and Ingredients 13.1.11 Parrheim Foods 13.1.12 Puris Foods13.2 Other Players13.2.1 Meelunie B.V.13.2.2 Batory Foods13.2.3 Shandong Jianyuan Group13.2.4 Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd.13.2.5 A&B Ingredients Inc.13.2.6 Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., Ltd.13.2.7 American Key Food Products13.2.8 The Scoular Company13.2.9 Burcon Nutrascience Corp 13.2.10 Agridient B.V. 13.2.11 Long List of Companies

